India U-20 Women's Team Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup with Bangkok Camp

The India U-20 Women's Football Team has landed in Bangkok to fine-tune their preparations for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup, aiming to secure a spot in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India's U-20 women's football team arrived in Bangkok for a 13-day acclimatisation camp before the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup.

India will compete in Group C against Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei, aiming for a quarterfinal spot.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The team completed training in Bengaluru and a preparatory camp in Sweden, including friendly matches against Swedish club sides, before arriving in Bangkok.

The 24-member India women's Under-20 football team arrived here on Friday to begin a nearly fortnight-long acclimatisation camp ahead of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand early next month.

The age-group side, which has qualified for the continental tournament after a gap of two decades, will undergo 13 days of acclimatisation before beginning its Group C campaign against Japan on April 2.

India will then take on Australia on April 5, followed by a clash against Chinese Taipei on April 8.

The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams among all three groups will make it to the quarterfinals. The four quarterfinal winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

Preparation and Training

India arrived here after a productive training phase under Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson in Bengaluru following the conclusion of the first phase of the Indian Women's League, and subsequently completed a month-long preparatory camp in Sweden.

They also played five friendly matches against senior teams of Swedish club sides. Following their return from Europe, the Young Tigresses held a preparatory camp in Kolkata before departing for the tournament.

India Squad

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alka Indwar, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.