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India U-20 Team Gears Up for SAFF Championship Clash Against Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 24, 2026 13:42 IST

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The India U-20 football team is set to compete in the SAFF Championship in the Maldives, facing Pakistan in their opening match as they aim for a strong performance in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points

  • India U-20 football team arrives in Maldives to compete in the SAFF Championship.
  • India U-20 will face Pakistan in their opening SAFF Championship match.
  • Coach Mahesh Gawali emphasises the importance and competitiveness of the SAFF U-20 tournament.
  • The India U-20 squad is training to adapt to the humid and coastal conditions in the Maldives.
  • The top two teams from each group will advance to the SAFF Championship semi-finals.

The Indian Under-20 men's football team has arrived here for the SAFF Championship and will square off against traditional foes Pakistan in its opening match here on Thursday.

After this game, the Blue Colts will face Bangladesh on March 28 in the Group B of the tournament that kicked off on Monday.

 

Both matches will be played at the National Stadium here.

Group A consists of hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will take place on April 1. The final will be held on April 3.

Coach's Perspective

"This is a very important and prestigious tournament for us. All teams are very competitive. We have to perform well," India U20 head coach Mahesh Gawali said.

The 23-strong squad has also begun training to adjust to the humidity and coastal weather expected to test all participating sides.

"It's not that we are the only team that is going to play in such conditions. So we have to be ready," Gawali said.

India U-20 Squad

India's squad for SAFF U20 Championship:

Goalkeepers: Alsabith ST, Pranav Sundarraman, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Jodric Abranches, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Usham Singh Thoungamba, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Mid-fielders: Aniket Yadav, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Md Arbash, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam.

Forwards: Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Samson Ahongshangbam, Tanbir Dey.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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