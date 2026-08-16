Home  » Sports » Blue Colts Gear Up For AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers With Yemen Friendlies

Blue Colts Gear Up For AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers With Yemen Friendlies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 16, 2026 20:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how the Indian U20 men's football team is intensifying its preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers with two vital friendly matches against Yemen in Bengaluru.

Key Points

  • Indian U20 men's team to play two friendly matches against Yemen in Bengaluru.
  • Matches are crucial preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.
  • India previously secured two victories against Singapore in earlier training camp friendlies.
  • The team will travel to Tashkent for acclimatisation before the qualifiers begin.
  • India's AFC Qualifiers campaign includes matches against Syria, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh.
The Indian U20 men's team will play two friendly matches against Yemen at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on August 20 and 23, as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. Both matches will be played behind closed doors.

India's Road To AFC U20 Asian Cup

These will be India's third and fourth friendly matches of the training camp, following two victories over Singapore at the same venue on August 3 and 6. The Blue Colts won those contests 3-0 and 1-0
respectively. India and Yemen have only met once before at this age-group, having played a goalless draw in the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers in 2017. Following the friendlies, the Blue Colts will travel to Tashkent on August 26, five days before the AFC Qualifiers, to acclimatise to the local conditions and get additional training time. India will open their campaign against Syria on August 31, before facing Uzbekistan on September 3 and Bangladesh on September 6.
 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian footballafc u20 asian cup qualifiersindia u20 teamyemen footballblue colts

More From Rediff

Bridge Championships: Alok's IV Advances

Bridge Championships: Alok's IV Advances
Undefeated! Carlsen Clinches Esports World Cup Chess Title

Undefeated! Carlsen Clinches Esports World Cup Chess Title
Mahindra Racing's Formula E Title Bid Suffers Setback

Mahindra Racing's Formula E Title Bid Suffers Setback

Related Stories

India U17 Football Team To Face Qatar In Friendlies

India U17 Football Team To Face Qatar In Friendlies

Web Stories

PMs Who Hoisted The Flag At The Red Fort

PMs Who Hoisted The Flag At The Red Fort
Where Our Freedom Fighters Were Born

Where Our Freedom Fighters Were Born
What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026