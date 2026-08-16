Blue Colts Gear Up For AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers With Yemen Friendlies

Discover how the Indian U20 men's football team is intensifying its preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers with two vital friendly matches against Yemen in Bengaluru.

Key Points Indian U20 men's team to play two friendly matches against Yemen in Bengaluru.

Matches are crucial preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

India previously secured two victories against Singapore in earlier training camp friendlies.

The team will travel to Tashkent for acclimatisation before the qualifiers begin.

India's AFC Qualifiers campaign includes matches against Syria, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh.

India's Road To AFC U20 Asian Cup

The Indian U20 men's team will play two friendly matches against Yemen at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on August 20 and 23, as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. Both matches will be played behind closed doors.These will be India's third and fourth friendly matches of the training camp, following two victories over Singapore at the same venue on August 3 and 6. The Blue Colts won those contests 3-0 and 1-0respectively. India and Yemen have only met once before at this age-group, having played a goalless draw in the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers in 2017. Following the friendlies, the Blue Colts will travel to Tashkent on August 26, five days before the AFC Qualifiers, to acclimatise to the local conditions and get additional training time. India will open their campaign against Syria on August 31, before facing Uzbekistan on September 3 and Bangladesh on September 6.