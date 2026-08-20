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India U20 Men's Team Held To Draw By Yemen In Friendly Match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 20, 2026 19:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The India U20 men's football team played a 0-0 draw against Yemen in a crucial friendly match in Bengaluru, intensifying their preparations for the upcoming AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points

  • The India U20 men's team played a 0-0 draw against Yemen in a closed-door friendly.
  • This was the first of two friendly matches held at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.
  • The team is currently preparing for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.
  • The qualifiers are scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from August 31 to September 6.
  • India U20 will face Yemen again on Sunday before their departure for Tashkent on August 26.

The India U20 men's team were held to a 0-0 draw by Yemen in the first of two closed-door friendly matches at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India will meet Yemen again on Sunday.

 

The Blue Colts are preparing for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, which will be held in Uzbekistan from August 31 to September 6. They will depart for Tashkent on August 26.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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