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Blue Colts Dominate Singapore In First Friendly Match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 03, 2026 22:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The India U20 men's football team showcased strong form by defeating Singapore 3-0 in a crucial friendly match, boosting their preparations for the upcoming AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

Key Points

  • The India U20 men's team defeated Singapore 3-0 in a closed-door friendly match.
  • Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam and Singamayum Shami scored for India, alongside an own goal from Singapore.
  • This match is the first of two friendlies, with the second scheduled for Thursday.
  • The friendly matches are part of India's preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.
  • The AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers will be held in Uzbekistan from August 31 to September 6.

The India U20 men's team defeated Singapore 3-0 in the first of the two closed-door friendly matches at the Centre for Sports Excellence here on Monday.

Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam (45+2') and Singamayum Shami (63') netted the first two before the visitors scored an own goal (83').

 

India will meet Singapore again on Thursday.

The Blue Colts are preparing for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, which will be held in Uzbekistan from August 31 to September 6.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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