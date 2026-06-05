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India U18 Women's Hockey Team Knocked Out Of Gold Medal Race

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 05, 2026 13:48 IST

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The Indian Under-18 women's hockey team faced a heartbreaking 1-3 penalty shootout loss to China in the Asian Championships semi-finals after a thrilling 2-2 draw, now setting their sights on the bronze medal match.

Key Points

  • The Indian Under-18 women's hockey team lost to China in the semi-finals of the Under-18 Asian Championships.
  • The match concluded with a 2-2 draw in regulation time, followed by a 1-3 penalty shootout loss for India.
  • Nousheen Naz and Kiran Ekka scored India's goals during the intense regulation play.
  • China's goalkeeper Liu Xue made crucial saves in the shootout, securing their team's victory.
  • India will now compete for the bronze medal against the loser of the Japan vs. Korea semi-final.

The Indian Under-18 women's hockey team lost in penalty shootouts to China in the semifinals to be knocked out of gold medal contention in the Under-18 Asian Championships here on Friday. After an intense and well-fought 2-2 draw over four quarters, the Indians lost 1-3 in the shootout. Nousheen Naz (3rd minute) and Kiran Ekka (54th) scored the goals for India while Li ZeYan (24th) and Zhang Yuzheng (48th) sounded the board for China in the regulation time. The Indians will now compete for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Early Lead And Chinese Comeback

India made a bright start in the first quarter, securing the opening goal in the third minute itself. Captain Sweety Kujur played a brilliant pass from the mid-field to Nousheen inside the circle who delivered a strong back-handed shot into the net to give India an early lead. China were awarded a penalty corner in the 21st minute but Feng Jiaxin's drag-flick was saved by Indian goalkeeper Mahak Parihar. Three minutes later, however, China found the equaliser due to a defensive error by India, which China's Li ZeYan capitalised on to level the game with a field goal.

 

In the third quarter, India received consecutive penalty corners, but could not breach the Chinese post. Despite multiple chances at both ends, the match remained tied at 1-1 as the teams entered the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter Drama And Shootout Loss

The third minute of the final quarter saw China go ahead through a penalty corner. Although the initial shot was blocked by India's first rusher, the ball went to China's Zhang Yuzheng (48th) on the rebound, and she delivered a calm finish to give her side a slim advantage. The lead only lasted for a few minutes as India's Kiran (54th) converted a penalty corner to equalise and it remained 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

China defeated India 3-1 in the shootout courtesy of some brilliant saves by their goalkeeper Liu Xue. Lu Tong Tong, Ge Chen and Guo Jiaxin converted their chances in the shootout for China while Sandeepa Kumari was the only player for India to score. The second women's semi-final will be played between Japan and Korea. India will take on the loser of that match for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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