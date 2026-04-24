India's U18 Ice Hockey Team To Compete In Asia Cup

The Indian U18 ice hockey team, spearheaded by Gurtej Singh Bhatti, is set to compete in the U18 Asia Cup in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, marking a significant moment for the sport in India.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ice Hockey India/X

Key Points India's U18 ice hockey team will compete in the Asia Cup in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The tournament will feature teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Macau, China.

Devansh Sharma and Iftiqar Hussain will serve as alternate captains for the Indian team.

Indian ice hockey has seen success with the women's team winning bronze at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup and the men's team claiming silver at the IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia Division I.

The Gurtej Singh Bhatti-led Indian ice hockey team will compete in the U18 Asia Cup in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 27 to May 3, the national federation announced on Friday.

Asia Cup Ice Hockey Teams

Apart from India, hosts Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Macau, China will compete in the tournament.

Devansh Sharma and Iftiqar Hussain will be India's alternate captains.

Past Achievements In Ice Hockey

In 2025, the Indian women's team had won a bronze medal at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE, securing the country's first international medal in the sport.

The men's team had earlier claimed silver at the 2017 IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia Division I, and more recently represented India at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.

Growing Momentum For Indian Ice Hockey

"The last year was a big one for Indian ice hockey. It created real momentum around the sport. Now the U18 boys have their opportunity, and that makes this a very exciting moment for us.

"The fact that this team has players from different states shows the game is growing, and the IIHF U18 Asia Cup gives them the kind of exposure that can shape the future," said Harjinder Singh, General Secretary, Ice Hockey Association of India.