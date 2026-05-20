India U18 Hockey Team Holds Australia To Draw, Series Ends In Stalemate

The India U18 men's hockey team showcased resilience in a 3-3 draw against Australia, concluding their four-match series in a 1-1 stalemate, highlighting the team's competitive spirit and promising talent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points India U18 men's hockey team drew 3-3 with Australia in the final match of their series.

The four-match series between India and Australia ended in a 1-1 draw.

Karan Gautam and Ben Siddharth scored early goals for India.

Jet Johnstone scored twice for Australia to level the score before half-time.

Ketan Kushwaha scored for India, but Andrew Faulds equalised late in the game for Australia.

Gritty India U18 men's hockey team held its Australian counterparts to a commendable 3-3 draw in the fourth and final match of the series here on Wednesday.

India and Australia thus shared the spoils in the four-match series 1-1.

At the SAI Centre here, India started strongly and scored two early goals, courtesy of Karan Gautam (10'), who converted a penalty corner in the 10th minute, followed by a field goal from Ben Siddharth (14').

Australia's Comeback and Key Moments

However, Australia fought back and equalised in the second quarter.

Jet Johnstone (18', 25') scored a crucial brace to bring Australia level by half-time.

After a closely fought third quarter, India regained the lead thanks to a field goal by captain Ketan Kushwaha (40').

Late Equaliser Secures Series Draw

India did their best to defend the advantage, but Australia found another equaliser late in the game as Andrew Faulds (57') scored a field goal with just three minutes remaining.

Earlier, the India U18 women's side produced a dominant display to defeat Australia 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series.