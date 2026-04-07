India U-17 Women's Team Gears Up for Asian Cup with Russia Friendlies

The Indian U-17 women's football team is set to play crucial friendly matches against Russia in Sochi as they prepare for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, aiming to fine-tune their skills and strategy.

Photograph: AIFF

Key Points The Indian U-17 women's football team will play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi, Russia.

These friendlies are part of the team's preparation for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

Head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad for the tour to Russia.

India will face Australia, Japan, and Lebanon in Group B of the Asian Cup in Suzhou.

The Indian Under-17 women's football team will play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi from April 11 to 17 and head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad for the tour.

The games will be held on April 11, 14 and 17.

All three matches will be played at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi.

The Young Tigresses, who are preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China this year, reached Sochi late on Monday night.

Last month, they travelled to Yangon to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both (2-0 and 3-2). Following their return, Conti's side continued with a training camp in Bengaluru.

In the Asian Cup in Suzhou, India will take on Australia (May 2), Japan (May 5) and Lebanon (May 8) in Group B.

All matches will take place at 14:30 hrs (IST).

India U-17 Women's Squad

India U17 women's 23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Joya, Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.