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Young Tigresses Gear Up For AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 28, 2026 17:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the India U17 women's football team is intensifying its preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers with crucial friendly matches against the Philippines in Goa and ongoing games in Uzbekistan.

Key Points

  • India U17 women's team to play two friendly matches against the Philippines in Goa on September 26 and 29.
  • These friendlies are crucial preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.
  • The Young Tigresses will compete in the qualifiers in Malaysia from October 5-11, facing Iraq, Syria, and Malaysia.
  • Coached by Joakim Alexandersson, the team is currently playing friendlies against Uzbekistan.
  • India aims to qualify for back-to-back AFC U17 Women's Asian Cups for the first time.
The India U17 women's team will continue its preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers with two friendly matches against Philippines in Goa on September 26 and 29 respectively, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday. The venue for both matches will be confirmed at a later date. It will mark only the second meeting between India and Philippines at this
age level. The Southeast Asians won 2-0 in the AFC U16 Women's Championship 2017 Qualifiers.

Crucial Friendlies And Qualification Campaign

Coached by Joakim Alexandersson, India are currently in Tashkent to play two friendlies against hosts Uzbekistan. The first one ended goalless on Thursday, while the second will take place on Sunday. The games against Philippines will be the Young Tigresses' last friendly outings before they travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, which will be held from October 5 to 11. India will open their campaign against Iraq on October 5, before facing Syria on October 8 and hosts Malaysia on October 11. Following their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage of the previous edition in Suzhou, China, the Young Tigresses will be aiming to qualify for back-to-back AFC U17 Women's Asian Cups for the first time.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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