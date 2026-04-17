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India U17 Women's Team Loses Final Friendly To Russia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 21:48 IST

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The India U17 women's football team faced another setback, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat against Russia in their final friendly match as they prepare for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points

  • India U17 women's team lost their third friendly match against Russia in Sochi.
  • Russia defeated India 3-0, with goals from Valeria Menyailova, Polina Frolova, and Anna Bykhanova.
  • Julan Nongmaithem was sent off in the 82nd minute, reducing India to 10 players.
  • The friendly series served as preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.
  • India will compete against Australia, Japan, and Lebanon in Group B of the AFC event.

The India U17 women's team ended its Sochi campaign with a third loss to Russia in as many friendlies here.

Russia Dominates Second Half

After a goalless first half, Russia took the lead in the 46th minute through Valeria Menyailova, before Polina Frolova doubled the advantage in the 80th. Substitute Anna Bykhanova added the third in stoppage time (90+2') to seal the result.

 

India Reduced To Ten Players

India were reduced to 10 players in the 82nd minute when Julan Nongmaithem was shown a second yellow and sent off.

Preparing For AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup

India used the three-match series as part of their preparations for next month's AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

India had earlier lost 0-4 in the opening match and 0-3 in the second friendly.

Upcoming Matches

India will face Australia (May 2), Japan (May 5) and Lebanon in Group B of the AFC event in Suzhou, China.

The India U17 team's performance raises concerns about their readiness for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup. Improvement will be crucial if they hope to compete effectively against strong teams like Australia and Japan. The team will need to regroup and address the issues exposed during the friendlies.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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