Young Tigresses Draw Second Friendly Against Uzbekistan

Discover how the India Under-17 Women's football team, known as the Young Tigresses, performed in their recent friendly matches against Uzbekistan as they prepare for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

Key Points India's Under-17 Women's team played two goalless draws against Uzbekistan in friendly matches.

The matches were held in Tashkent as part of their preparation for future tournaments.

The Young Tigresses are gearing up for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

They will play two more friendly matches against the Philippines in September.

The Asian Cup qualifiers are scheduled for October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India played out a goalless draw against Uzbekistan in their second Under-17 Women's friendly in Tashkent on Sunday.

Both sides had also played a goalless draw in the first friendly on Thursday.

The Young Tigresses will now return to Goa to continue their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

They will play two friendly matches against Philippines on September 26 and 29.

The Asian Cup qualifiers will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from October 5 to 11.