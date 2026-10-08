Anushka Kumari Shines As India U17 Women Secure Crucial Win Over Syria

The India U17 women's football team showcased a dominant performance, securing a 2-0 victory against Syria in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, with star striker Anushka Kumari netting both crucial goals.

Key Points The India U17 women's team defeated Syria 2-0 in their second Group E match of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers on Thursday.

Anushka Kumari scored both goals, taking her total to seven goals in the qualifiers across two matches.

This victory gives the Young Tigresses six points from two matches, positioning them well for their final group encounter against hosts Malaysia on October 11.

Only the group winners will qualify for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027.

The game was halted in the 58th minute due to an approaching thunderstorm, resuming after almost half an hour.

The India U17 women's team took another significant step in their AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Syria in their second Group E match here on Thursday.

Anushka Kumari, who had scored five goals in India's record-breaking 14-0 victory over Iraq in their opening match, found the net on either side of half-time to take her qualifiers tally to seven goals.

The victory gave the Young Tigresses six points from two matches ahead of their final Group E encounter against hosts Malaysia on October 11. Only the group winners will qualify for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027.

Syria had lost 0-1 to Malaysia in their opening match. Malaysia and Iraq will face each other later on Thursday.

India's Strong Start In Qualifiers

The Young Tigresses took only six minutes to forge ahead. Syria defender Bayab Jomaa Ato brought down Silky Devi Sorokhaibam just outside the penalty area on the right. Redima Devi Chingkhamayum chipped the resulting free-kick into the middle, and although Bayab headed it away, the clearance fell to Anushka.

The striker moved to her left before unleashing a delightful left-footed lob that sailed into the far top corner, giving India the lead and bringing her sixth goal of the qualifiers.

Anushka almost doubled the advantage shortly before half-time when Media Housain failed to hold another effort. The loose ball fell kindly to the Young Tigresses forward, whose attempted chip was headed off the line by Syria captain Arin Assad.

Anushka Kumari's Clinical Finishing

Nine minutes after the restart, Anushka finally made it 2-0. Syria failed to clear their lines after Alva was stopped inside the box, and the ball ran loose for Anushka to drill a right-footed effort into the near post for her seventh goal in two matches.

The game was halted in the 58th minute due to an approaching thunderstorm, as in India's opening match against Iraq. Play resumed after a delay of almost half an hour, with rain continuing through the latter stages under the Selayang floodlights.

Match Interruption And Continued Pressure

India continued to dominate after the restart but were unable to add to their tally. Anushka had a golden opportunity to complete her hat-trick when Thandamoni released substitute Pritika Barman down the right. Pritika squared the ball into the area, but Anushka, with the goal at her mercy, fired over from close range.