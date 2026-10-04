India U-17 show fighting spirit to hold Myanmar

The India U17 men's football team showcased a spirited comeback, drawing 1-1 against Myanmar in their first friendly match, with Dallalmuon Gangte securing the equaliser from a penalty.

IMAGE: India U-17 fight back to draw 1-1 with Myanmar. Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points The India U17 men's football team drew 1-1 with Myanmar in their first friendly match in Thanlyin.

Myanmar took an early lead in the 42nd minute through Aung Myat Thar.

India's Dallalmuon Gangte scored from a penalty in the 73rd minute to restore parity.

Despite dominating the second half, the Indian team was unable to find a winning goal against a resilient Myanmar defence.

A second friendly fixture between the two sides is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

A spirited fightback saw a goal down India U17 men's team restore parity and draw 1-1 with Myanmar in the first friendly match at the StarCity Sports Club in Thanlyin, Myanmar, on Sunday.

The hosts opened the scoreline through Aung Myat Thar in the 42nd minute, before the Blue Colts drew level from Dallalmuon Gangte's penalty in the 73rd minute.

Myanmar Takes Early Lead

After the initial enthusiasm and exuberance displayed by both sets of very eager boys, it was Myanmar who took the lead much against the run of play. Allowed a deep run from the top of the box, Aung Myat Thar's first attempt was blocked by defender Abhishek Kumar Mondal.

But the ball rolled onto his path and the Myanmar striker produced a firm, low right-footer which squeezed between the outstretched legs of goalkeeper Maroof Shafi.

In fact, till then Shafi had ruled the 18-yard box effectively and never allowed the Myanmar strikers any liberties. Except for a couple of shots skimming the crossbar, they did little to trouble the goalkeeper.

India's First Half Struggles

But just a minute after trailing, Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side almost restored parity when the tall striker Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi outjumped everyone and headed into the centre a lob from Maldino Singh Yumnam from the right but goalkeeper Wai Yan Htet did well to turn it over the bar as Myanmar kept their lead at the break.

After resumption, the Blue Colts showed a lot of urgency and launched a series of attacks in search of the equaliser. But the deep-lying Myanmar defence stood firm. Skipper Gangte did a fine job in midfield.

Second Half Dominance And Equaliser

He controlled the pace of the game, switched attacks to either flanks and initiated a few good moves as well. With Lawmsangzuala and Kamgouhao Doungel providing super support, the Indians came close to scoring often.

As the clock ticked away, the raiders intensified. Gangte had a couple of tries blocked. In the 72nd minute, he barged into the box on the left but was brought down by Htoo Lwin Han. Gangte took the award and placed firmly to substitute goalkeeper Shin Thant Htoo's right to restore parity.

Despite dominating the game thereafter, the Indians were denied the winner by the stubborn home team defence.

The second friendly fixture between the two sides is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.