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India U17 Football Team Suffers Defeat Against UAE In Friendly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 21, 2026 20:02 IST

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The Indian U17 football team faced a setback, losing 1-5 to the United Arab Emirates in a friendly match as part of their preparation for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Key Points

  • Indian U17 football team lost 1-5 to UAE in a friendly match in Thailand.
  • Dallalmuon Gangte scored the only goal for India in the 89th minute.
  • The friendlies are part of India's preparation for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup.
  • India will play two more friendlies against Qatar before the Asian Cup.
  • India will face Australia, Uzbekistan, and DPR Korea in Group D of the Asian Cup.

The Indian U17 men's football team went down 1-5 to United Arab Emirates in the second of the two closed-door friendlies in Samut Prakan, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Dallalmuon Gangte was the lone goal scorer for India, finding the net in the 89th minute.

 

Match Highlights: UAE Dominates Early

United Arab Emirates scored in the third, sixth, 13th, 22nd and 52nd minute.

India had won the first friendly 1-0 last Friday.

Preparing For The AFC U17 Asian Cup

The friendlies were part of India and UAE's preparations for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The Blue Colts will play two more friendlies before the Asian Cup against Qatar on April 25 and 28 in Doha.

Asian Cup Group Stage

India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10) and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D of the Asian Cup in Jeddah.

This friendly series allows the Indian U17 team to gain valuable match experience against international opponents as they prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup. The tournament in Saudi Arabia will be a crucial test for the team's development and provides an opportunity to showcase young talent on a continental stage.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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