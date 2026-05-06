Defensive Errors Cost India In U-17 Asian Cup Loss

India's Under-17 football team faced a crushing 4-0 defeat against Australia in their AFC Asian Cup opener, exposing defensive frailties and missed scoring chances.

Key Points India U-17 football team suffers a heavy 4-0 defeat against Australia in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup.

Defensive errors and a lack of composure in both boxes proved costly for India's U-17 team.

Australia's clinical finishing and agility were key factors in their dominant performance against India.

India U-17s face Uzbekistan next in the AFC Asian Cup, needing a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The top two teams from Group D will progress to the quarter-finals and qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Defensive errors and lapses at crucial moments proved costly as India endured a difficult start to their Under-17 AFC Asian Cup campaign, suffering a 0-4 defeat to Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia struck early and never let India settle. Luke Becvinovski (4th minute) opened the scoring, finishing from close range after being set up by Archie Mitchell, as India were caught napping inside the box.

India did show some early attacking intent, with Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam and Mohamed Bin going close around the sixth and 24th minutes, but lacked the finishing touch.

Australia Extends Lead With Penalty

The second blow came in the 29th minute when Max Court converted a penalty after Moosa Ashiq fouled Akeem Gerald inside the box from a right-flank attack.

Goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar guessed right but could not keep out the well-placed effort as Australia doubled their lead.

Australia continued to dominate possession and created chances, forcing multiple saves from Sarkar, who denied Max Court (14th) and Oliver O'Carroll (32nd) to prevent further damage before the break as India trailed 0-2 at half-time.

India's Second Half Efforts Fall Short

After the changeover, Bibiano Fernandes made a couple of changes, introducing Indra Magar and Raj Wahengbam, and India showed brief urgency.

Kh Shah tested goalkeeper Charlie Wilson-Papps twice (60th, 70th), while Wangkheirakpam narrowly missed with a header (52nd).

However, Australia remained in control and extended their lead in the 74th minute when substitute Luka Demuth struck from outside the box, again assisted by O'Carroll, to make it 3-0.

Australia Seals Victory With Late Goals

India's discipline also came under strain, with Shubham Poonia picking up a yellow card in the 75th minute.

The final blow came in the 86th minute when Henrique Oliveira fired in a left-footed strike from distance, beating Sarkar to complete the 4-0 rout.

India had a few late opportunities, including a header from Shah (79th) and a shot from Dallalmuon Gangte that sailed over, but could not find a consolation goal.

The result exposed India's defensive frailties and lack of composure in both boxes, as Fernandes' side struggled to cope with Australia's agility and clinical finishing.

Uzbekistan are the other team in Group D after North Korea pulled out of the tournament. India face Uzbekistan on May 10.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals, which also ensures qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.