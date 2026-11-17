The Indian U17 men's football team showcased a dominant performance, defeating Palestine 4-1 in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, bringing them one step closer to securing their 11th appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points The Indian U17 men's team defeated Palestine 4-1 in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on Tuesday.

India remains unbeaten in Group E and now requires just one point from their upcoming match against Malaysia to qualify for the U17 Asian Cup.

Goals for India were scored by Kamgouhao Doungel in the eighth minute, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam (52'), Dallalmoun Gangte (59'), and Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia (89').

The match experienced a significant rain delay, suspending play for over two hours before the second half commenced.

Qualification for the U17 Asian Cup could be secured on Tuesday itself if Malaysia fails to beat Guam later in the day.

The Indian U17 men's team trounced Palestine 4-1, overcoming heavy rain and underfoot conditions to remain unbeaten in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers here on Tuesday.

India's Dominant Performance And Qualification Hopes

The Blue Colts now need a point from their last match against hosts Malaysia to qualify for the U17 Asian Cup for the 11th time in history. But qualification could also be secured on Tuesday itself if Malaysia fail to beat Guam later in the day.

Kamgouhao Doungel gave Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side the lead in the eighth minute, while Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam (52'), skipper Dallalmoun Gangte (59') and Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia (89') added three more in the rain-delayed second half.

Palestine captain Yazan Khalifah had converted a penalty in the 32nd minute as the teams trooped out at 1-1 at half time.

Played in heavy rain almost all through, the teams had to stay inside their dressing rooms for more than two hours before the second half commenced as the game stayed temporarily suspended.

India forged ahead in the eighth minute after impressive pressing. Palestine's Mohammed Jamhour's intended back pass to his goalkeeper was rather feeble after Gangte pressed him. Hrishikesh Manavathi took control, sprinted in and squared into the box. Kamgouhao Doungel came charging in to swipe home in a trice.

Jamhour was perturbed and frustrated for being responsible for the goal Palestine conceded.