HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Boxers Shine At Asian U15 & U17 Championships

Indian Boxers Shine At Asian U15 & U17 Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 15, 2026 21:09 IST

x

India's boxing team showcased their talent at the Asian U15 & U17 Championships, securing an impressive haul of 17 medals, including two golds, highlighting the nation's rising stars in the sport.

India junior boxers

IMAGE: India's U-17 boxers pose with their medals at the at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships in Tashkent on Friday. Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points

  • India secured 17 medals at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships, showcasing strong performances.
  • The U-17 girls' team led India's medal charge, winning two gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.
  • Rakhi (46kg) and Navya (57kg) clinched gold medals for India in their respective weight categories.
  • Lakshay Phogat (75kg) secured a silver medal in the boys' category, contributing to India's overall medal count.
  • Several Indian boxers secured silver medals, demonstrating India's depth in talent at the Asian Boxing Championships.

India's campaign at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships ended with a total of 17 medals -- two gold, seven silver, and eight bronze -- with the girls leading the charge.

U-17 Girls Dominate Medal Tally

The U-17 girls' contingent accounted for 12 medals -- two gold, six silver and four bronze -- while the U-17 boys added one silver and four bronze.

 

Gold Medal Winners

Rakhi (46kg) clinched gold with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory over Rukhshonabonu Ahadova of Uzbekistan, while Navya (57kg) secured the second gold with a 4:0 win against Japan's Sara Kono.

Silver Medalists

Among other notable performances, Khushi Chand (48kg) settled for silver after a 1:4 defeat to Japan's Arisa Yoshinaga. Diya (63kg) and Himanshi (70kg) also earned silver medals following 0:5 losses to Uzbekistan's Mehrimakh Kilichova and Karina Ilmuratova, respectively.

Jyoti (75kg) went down 1:4 to Kazakhstan's Diana Nadyrebek, while Vanshika (80kg) lost 0:5 to Zhansaya Yerzhan, also of Kazakhstan. In the 80+kg category, Gurseerat Kaur put up a spirited fight before narrowly losing 2:3 to Uzbekistan's Sohibakhon Khudoyberdieva.

Boys' Performance

In the boys' finals, Lakshay Phogat (75kg) finished with a silver after a 0:5 loss to Marufjon Toshpulatov of Uzbekistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Boxers Secure 27 Medals At Asian Youth Championships
Indian Boxers Secure 27 Medals At Asian Youth Championships
India Clinch 27 Medals At Asian Boxing U15 Championships
India Clinch 27 Medals At Asian Boxing U15 Championships
Indian Boxers Secure 12 Medals At Asian U-17 Championships
Indian Boxers Secure 12 Medals At Asian U-17 Championships
Nine Indian Boxers Reach Finals At Asian U-15 Championships
Nine Indian Boxers Reach Finals At Asian U-15 Championships
How India's U-15 Boxers Punched Their Way To Asian Championship Finals
How India's U-15 Boxers Punched Their Way To Asian Championship Finals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With Xi Jinping 7:21

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With...

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic garden4:45

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic...

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit0:44

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO