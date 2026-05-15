Indian Boxers Shine At Asian U15 & U17 Championships

India's boxing team showcased their talent at the Asian U15 & U17 Championships, securing an impressive haul of 17 medals, including two golds, highlighting the nation's rising stars in the sport.

IMAGE: India's U-17 boxers pose with their medals at the at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships in Tashkent on Friday. Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points India secured 17 medals at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships, showcasing strong performances.

The U-17 girls' team led India's medal charge, winning two gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.

Rakhi (46kg) and Navya (57kg) clinched gold medals for India in their respective weight categories.

Lakshay Phogat (75kg) secured a silver medal in the boys' category, contributing to India's overall medal count.

Several Indian boxers secured silver medals, demonstrating India's depth in talent at the Asian Boxing Championships.

India's campaign at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships ended with a total of 17 medals -- two gold, seven silver, and eight bronze -- with the girls leading the charge.

U-17 Girls Dominate Medal Tally

The U-17 girls' contingent accounted for 12 medals -- two gold, six silver and four bronze -- while the U-17 boys added one silver and four bronze.

Gold Medal Winners

Rakhi (46kg) clinched gold with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory over Rukhshonabonu Ahadova of Uzbekistan, while Navya (57kg) secured the second gold with a 4:0 win against Japan's Sara Kono.

Silver Medalists

Among other notable performances, Khushi Chand (48kg) settled for silver after a 1:4 defeat to Japan's Arisa Yoshinaga. Diya (63kg) and Himanshi (70kg) also earned silver medals following 0:5 losses to Uzbekistan's Mehrimakh Kilichova and Karina Ilmuratova, respectively.

Jyoti (75kg) went down 1:4 to Kazakhstan's Diana Nadyrebek, while Vanshika (80kg) lost 0:5 to Zhansaya Yerzhan, also of Kazakhstan. In the 80+kg category, Gurseerat Kaur put up a spirited fight before narrowly losing 2:3 to Uzbekistan's Sohibakhon Khudoyberdieva.

Boys' Performance

In the boys' finals, Lakshay Phogat (75kg) finished with a silver after a 0:5 loss to Marufjon Toshpulatov of Uzbekistan.