Indian Boxers Shine At Asian U15 & U17 Championships

India's boxing team showcased their talent at the Asian U15 & U17 Championships, securing an impressive haul of 17 medals, including two golds, highlighting the nation's rising stars in the sport.
Key Points
- India secured 17 medals at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships, showcasing strong performances.
- The U-17 girls' team led India's medal charge, winning two gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.
- Rakhi (46kg) and Navya (57kg) clinched gold medals for India in their respective weight categories.
- Lakshay Phogat (75kg) secured a silver medal in the boys' category, contributing to India's overall medal count.
- Several Indian boxers secured silver medals, demonstrating India's depth in talent at the Asian Boxing Championships.
India's campaign at the Asian Boxing U-15 & U-17 Championships ended with a total of 17 medals -- two gold, seven silver, and eight bronze -- with the girls leading the charge.
U-17 Girls Dominate Medal Tally
The U-17 girls' contingent accounted for 12 medals -- two gold, six silver and four bronze -- while the U-17 boys added one silver and four bronze.
Gold Medal Winners
Rakhi (46kg) clinched gold with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory over Rukhshonabonu Ahadova of Uzbekistan, while Navya (57kg) secured the second gold with a 4:0 win against Japan's Sara Kono.
Silver Medalists
Among other notable performances, Khushi Chand (48kg) settled for silver after a 1:4 defeat to Japan's Arisa Yoshinaga. Diya (63kg) and Himanshi (70kg) also earned silver medals following 0:5 losses to Uzbekistan's Mehrimakh Kilichova and Karina Ilmuratova, respectively.
Jyoti (75kg) went down 1:4 to Kazakhstan's Diana Nadyrebek, while Vanshika (80kg) lost 0:5 to Zhansaya Yerzhan, also of Kazakhstan. In the 80+kg category, Gurseerat Kaur put up a spirited fight before narrowly losing 2:3 to Uzbekistan's Sohibakhon Khudoyberdieva.
Boys' Performance
In the boys' finals, Lakshay Phogat (75kg) finished with a silver after a 0:5 loss to Marufjon Toshpulatov of Uzbekistan.