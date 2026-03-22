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India U-23 Football Team Gears Up for Arunachal Pradesh Friendlies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 22, 2026 20:25 IST

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Naushad Moosa unveils the India U-23 football squad set to compete in the Tri-Nation Friendlies in Arunachal Pradesh, promising exciting matches against Bhutan and Tajikistan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy NorthEast United FC/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy NorthEast United FC/X

Key Points

  • Naushad Moosa names 24-member India U-23 football squad for Tri-Nation Friendlies.
  • The Tri-Nation Friendlies tournament will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, featuring India, Bhutan, and Tajikistan U-23 teams.
  • India U-23 will play against Bhutan on March 28 and Tajikistan on March 31.
  • The tournament is the second international football event hosted in Arunachal Pradesh, boosting sports in the region.

India Under-23 men's football team head coach Naushad Moosa on Sunday named a 24-member squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation Friendlies in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tournament, featuring the U-23 sides of India, Bhutan and Tajikistan, will be played at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, from March 25-31.

 

Bhutan and Tajikistan will clash in the opening fixture on March 25, while India will begin their campaign against Bhutan on March 28 and face Tajikistan on March 31.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

This will be only the second international football tournament to be staged in Arunachal Pradesh, following the SAFF U-19 Championship in 2025.

India U-23 Squad Details

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ronney Kharbudon, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Subham Bhattacharya.

Midfielders: Ebindas Yesudasan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Sanan K, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Tomba Singh Haobam, Vinith Venkatesh, Zothanpuia.

Forwards: Adison Singh Thokchom, Lalthankima, Muhammed Ajsal, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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