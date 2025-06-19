India U-23 side squander lead, go down to Tajikistan

IMAGE: Indian U-23 team lost to Tajikistan in an international friendly held in Tursunzoda on Wednesday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

The Indian men's U-23 team suffered a heartbreaking 2-3 defeat against Tajikistan in a thrilling international friendly at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda on Wednesday.

In a dramatic finish, Tajikistan scored twice in the additional six minutes which was added after the regulation time, to break Indian hearts.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Suhail Ahmed Bhat broke the deadlock and gave India the lead in the 34th minute before Ansor Khabibov equalised for Tajikistan at the hour mark.

NorthEast United forward Parthib Gogoi, however, helped India regain the lead in the 85th minute.

But the late goals by Muhammadiqbol Davlatov and Muhammadali Azizboev ensured a win for the host nation.

India were reduced to 10 men minutes before Tajikistan's first goal as Ayush Dev Chhetri, who plays in the Indian Super League for FC Goa, was shown a red card.

These friendly matches in Tajikistan are part of the Indian team's preparation for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers that will be held in September.