Indian U-18 Hockey Teams Face Defeat Against Australia

The Indian U-18 men's and women's hockey teams faced tough competition, suffering defeats against Australia in their second matches of the series held at the SAI Centre in Bhopal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian U-18 men's hockey team lost 1-3 to Australia after a 2-2 draw in the opening match.

Ashish Tani Purti scored the only goal for the Indian men's team in the 24th minute.

The Australian men's team secured victory with goals from Sam Peoples and Angus McMullen.

Indian U-18 women's hockey team suffered a 1-4 defeat against Australia, despite an early lead.

Both Indian teams will play their third match of the series on Monday, seeking to bounce back.

The Indian U-18 men's and women's hockey teams suffered defeats against Australia in their second match of the series at the SAI Centre here on Sunday.

The men's team lost 1-3 while the women's side suffered 1-4 defeat to the visitors.

Men's Hockey Match: India vs Australia

Following the 2-2 draw in the opening game of the four-match series, the Indian men's team came under early pressure as Arjun Brian put Australia U-18 ahead in the 16th minute.

India, however, responded swiftly through Ashish Tani Purti, who equalised in the 24th minute. But the visitors regained control after the break, with Sam Peoples (39th) and Angus McMullen (45th) scoring in quick succession to seal a 3-1 win for Australia.

Women's Hockey Match: India vs Australia

In the women's match, Diya handed India an early advantage in the 11th minute, helping the hosts dominate the opening exchanges.

Australia, however, mounted a strong comeback as Anneliese Cullen (26th), Giselle Thompson (31st), Aurora Kovacevich (36th) and Stella Bartholomeusz (48th) found the net to script the visitors' second consecutive victory of the tour.

Looking Ahead: Third Match of the Series

The Indian women's team will look to bounce back when they take the field for their third match of the series on Monday. The men's team will also be in action for their third match of the series on Monday.