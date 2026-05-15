HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India U-18 Hockey Teams Draw, Lose Against Australia

India U-18 Hockey Teams Draw, Lose Against Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 21:54 IST

x

The India U-18 men's hockey team drew with Australia, while the women's team suffered a narrow defeat in their opening match, showcasing intense competition in the U-18 hockey series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akash Deep/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akash Deep/Instagram

Key Points

  • India U-18 men's hockey team drew 2-2 with Australia U-18 in a competitive match.
  • Akash Deep and Deepak Prakash Toppo scored for India's U-18 men's hockey team.
  • Australia U-18 women's hockey team secured a 4-3 victory over India U-18.
  • Stella Bartholomeusz scored two late goals to seal the win for Australia's U-18 women's hockey team.
  • The India U-18 women's hockey team will play their second match on Sunday, with the men playing later that evening.

The India U-18 men's hockey team was held to a 2-2 draw by Australia U-18 side at the SAI Central Regional Centre here on Friday.

Men's Hockey Match Ends in Draw

Akash Deep (11th minute) and Deepak Prakash Toppo (45th) scored for the hosts. For Australia, Jett Johnstone (2nd) gave the visitors an early lead, while Franky Baker (60th) found the equaliser in the final minute of the game.

 

Australia Clinches Women's Hockey Opener

In the women's opener, the Australia U-18 team clinched a 4-3 win.

Aurora Kovacevich (21st) gave the visitors the lead before Diya (22nd) quickly restored parity for India.

Late Goals Decide Women's Match

The hosts then surged to a two-goal advantage, with Kiran Ekka (42nd) and captain Sweety Kujur (48th) finding the back of the net.

However, late goals from Mia Klimpsch (54th) and Stella Bartholomeusz (54th, 55th) helped the visitors edge past India.

Upcoming Matches

The women's team will be in action for its second match of the series on Sunday, while the men will play their second match later in the evening.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India lose 2-3 to Australia in four-nation hockey opener
India lose 2-3 to Australia in four-nation hockey opener
FIH Pro League: Fighting India go down to Australia
FIH Pro League: Fighting India go down to Australia
Sports Shorts: India lose to Australia in final hockey match
Sports Shorts: India lose to Australia in final hockey match
Tour Down Under: India walloped by Aus in 4th hockey match
Tour Down Under: India walloped by Aus in 4th hockey match
India lose to Australia again; trail Perth hockey series 0-2
India lose to Australia again; trail Perth hockey series 0-2

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With Xi Jinping 7:21

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With...

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic garden4:45

Xi Jinping guides Trump on a tour of Zhongnanhai historic...

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit0:44

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO