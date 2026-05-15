India U-18 Hockey Teams Draw, Lose Against Australia

The India U-18 men's hockey team drew with Australia, while the women's team suffered a narrow defeat in their opening match, showcasing intense competition in the U-18 hockey series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akash Deep/Instagram

Key Points India U-18 men's hockey team drew 2-2 with Australia U-18 in a competitive match.

Akash Deep and Deepak Prakash Toppo scored for India's U-18 men's hockey team.

Australia U-18 women's hockey team secured a 4-3 victory over India U-18.

Stella Bartholomeusz scored two late goals to seal the win for Australia's U-18 women's hockey team.

The India U-18 women's hockey team will play their second match on Sunday, with the men playing later that evening.

The India U-18 men's hockey team was held to a 2-2 draw by Australia U-18 side at the SAI Central Regional Centre here on Friday.

Men's Hockey Match Ends in Draw

Akash Deep (11th minute) and Deepak Prakash Toppo (45th) scored for the hosts. For Australia, Jett Johnstone (2nd) gave the visitors an early lead, while Franky Baker (60th) found the equaliser in the final minute of the game.

Australia Clinches Women's Hockey Opener

In the women's opener, the Australia U-18 team clinched a 4-3 win.

Aurora Kovacevich (21st) gave the visitors the lead before Diya (22nd) quickly restored parity for India.

Late Goals Decide Women's Match

The hosts then surged to a two-goal advantage, with Kiran Ekka (42nd) and captain Sweety Kujur (48th) finding the back of the net.

However, late goals from Mia Klimpsch (54th) and Stella Bartholomeusz (54th, 55th) helped the visitors edge past India.

Upcoming Matches

The women's team will be in action for its second match of the series on Sunday, while the men will play their second match later in the evening.