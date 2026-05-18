HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » How India U-18 Hockey Team Bounced Back To Beat Australia

How India U-18 Hockey Team Bounced Back To Beat Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 20:05 IST

x

The Indian U-18 men's hockey team delivered a commanding 6-3 victory against Australia, levelling their series and showcasing a dominant performance at the Udhav Das Mehta Central SAI Centre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • India U-18 hockey team defeats Australia 6-3, levelling the four-match series 1-1.
  • India's strong first-half performance set the tone with goals from Akash Deep and Shahrukh Ali.
  • Ketan Kushwaha scored twice, contributing significantly to India's commanding lead.
  • Australia attempted a comeback with goals from Owen Taylor, Oscar Freeman, and Jack Weller.
  • The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.

A clinical Indian U-18 men's hockey team bounced back to register a commanding 6-3 victory over their Australian counterparts in the third match of the series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre here on Monday.

With this win, the hosts have levelled the four-match series 1-1. India held the Aussies to a 2-2 draw in the series opener before losing the second match 1-3 on Sunday.

 

India's Dominant First Half

India took early control of the match with a blistering first-half performance.

Akash Deep (10th minute) opened the scoring in the first quarter, followed quickly by a strike from Shahrukh Ali (14th).

The hosts intensified the pressure in the second quarter, with Ketan Kushwaha (25th) and Romit Pal (26th) finding the back of the net in quick succession to give India a comfortable cushion.

Australia's Attempted Comeback

Kushwaha (40th) continued his fine form to score his second of the match in the third quarter, before Ansh Bahutra (45th) capped off India's scoring fest.

Australia attempted a fightback with goals from Owen Taylor (23rd), Oscar Freeman (29th) and Jack Weller (32nd), but the Indian defence stood firm in the final quarter to deny the visitors any further breakthrough and secure a comprehensive win.

The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India U-18 Hockey Teams Draw, Lose Against Australia
India U-18 Hockey Teams Draw, Lose Against Australia
Indian U-18 Hockey Teams Face Defeat Against Australia
Indian U-18 Hockey Teams Face Defeat Against Australia
FIH Pro League: India return to winning ways by edging Australia in shoot-out
FIH Pro League: India return to winning ways by edging Australia in shoot-out
FIH Pro League: Fighting India go down to Australia
FIH Pro League: Fighting India go down to Australia
Hockey Test: India STUN World No 1 Australia
Hockey Test: India STUN World No 1 Australia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts1:13

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts

Shilpa Shetty Rocks Vibrant Pink Co-Ord Style1:20

Shilpa Shetty Rocks Vibrant Pink Co-Ord Style

Tanya Mittal's Stunning Saree Look Breaks the Internet Again1:09

Tanya Mittal's Stunning Saree Look Breaks the Internet Again

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO