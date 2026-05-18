How India U-18 Hockey Team Bounced Back To Beat Australia

The Indian U-18 men's hockey team delivered a commanding 6-3 victory against Australia, levelling their series and showcasing a dominant performance at the Udhav Das Mehta Central SAI Centre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points India U-18 hockey team defeats Australia 6-3, levelling the four-match series 1-1.

India's strong first-half performance set the tone with goals from Akash Deep and Shahrukh Ali.

Ketan Kushwaha scored twice, contributing significantly to India's commanding lead.

Australia attempted a comeback with goals from Owen Taylor, Oscar Freeman, and Jack Weller.

The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.

A clinical Indian U-18 men's hockey team bounced back to register a commanding 6-3 victory over their Australian counterparts in the third match of the series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre here on Monday.

With this win, the hosts have levelled the four-match series 1-1. India held the Aussies to a 2-2 draw in the series opener before losing the second match 1-3 on Sunday.

India's Dominant First Half

India took early control of the match with a blistering first-half performance.

Akash Deep (10th minute) opened the scoring in the first quarter, followed quickly by a strike from Shahrukh Ali (14th).

The hosts intensified the pressure in the second quarter, with Ketan Kushwaha (25th) and Romit Pal (26th) finding the back of the net in quick succession to give India a comfortable cushion.

Australia's Attempted Comeback

Kushwaha (40th) continued his fine form to score his second of the match in the third quarter, before Ansh Bahutra (45th) capped off India's scoring fest.

Australia attempted a fightback with goals from Owen Taylor (23rd), Oscar Freeman (29th) and Jack Weller (32nd), but the Indian defence stood firm in the final quarter to deny the visitors any further breakthrough and secure a comprehensive win.

The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.