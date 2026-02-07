HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India U-17 Women Thrash Bangladesh To Win SAFF U-19 Football Title

India U-17 Women Thrash Bangladesh To Win SAFF U-19 Football Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2026 22:39 IST

x

India's Under-17 women's football team triumphed over Bangladesh with a commanding 4-0 victory in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship final.

IMAGE: The India Under-17 team celebrate after winning the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-19 Women's Championship title. Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points

  • India had sent their U-17 women's national team to participate in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, to prepare for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.
  • India's approach was clear: build patiently, switch play through the wings, and attack with pace whenever gaps appeared.
  • India's defenders remained disciplined, giving Bangladesh little room to breathe.

Fielding an Under-17 side, India thrashed Bangladesh 4-0 in the final to clinch the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-19 Women's Championship title, in Pokhara, Nepal, on Saturday.

Captain Julan Nongmaithem (42nd minute) opened the scoring before Elizabed Lakra (63rd), Pearl Fernandes (68th) and substitute Anwita Raghuraman (83rd) completed a commanding triumph, as the Young Tigresses emphatically avenged their earlier round-robin defeat (0-2) against Bangladesh.

 

India had sent their U-17 women's national team to Pokhara to participate in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, in order to prepare for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup later this year.

Dominant performance by India

India dominated possession and controlled the contest from the first whistle. Their movement off the ball, quick passing combinations, and intelligent use of width ensured Bangladesh were constantly stretched and unable to settle into any meaningful pattern.

India's approach was clear: build patiently, switch play through the wings, and attack with pace whenever gaps appeared.

Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman were particularly influential in linking midfield to attack, while the defensive unit remained disciplined, giving Bangladesh little room to breathe.

Key moments of the match

After probing for much of the first half, India finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a beautifully constructed move. Alva delivered a cross towards the far post, where Pritika arrived completely unmarked.

She took a moment to steady herself before sliding a perfect pass into the box for Julan, who slammed the ball into the net to send India into the break with a deserved lead.

Bangladesh attempted to regroup in the second half and produced their first real chance of the match in the 51st minute. Shanti Mardi's lofted ball released Sree Moti Trishna Rani, who surged past three Indian defenders.

However, with goalkeeper Munni rushing off her line, Trishna dragged her effort wide, a miss that proved costly.

India made them pay just minutes later. In the 63rd minute, the Young Tigresses doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

A long ball forced Bangladesh goalkeeper Yearzan Begum into hesitation, allowing Alva to nip in and steal possession. As Alva prepared to shoot, Protima Munda brought her down from behind, leaving the referee with no option but to award a penalty. Elizabed stepped up and thundered her spot-kick into the roof of the net.

The contest was effectively sealed five minutes later, as Pearl displayed her predatory instincts. Yearzan failed to control a simple back pass, and Pearl pounced instantly, dispossessing the goalkeeper before rolling the ball home for India's third.

With Bangladesh offering little resistance, India began to play with freedom and confidence, and the fourth goal arrived in the 83rd minute.

Alva once again dazzled down the left flank, cutting back a pass for Anwita Raghuraman, who calmly slotted home to complete a well-earned victory.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhakshineswar steps up again as India draw level in Davis Cup tie
Dhakshineswar steps up again as India draw level in Davis Cup tie
Elavenil Valarivan wins gold at Asian Championship
Elavenil Valarivan wins gold at Asian Championship
Boos, cheers and fireworks mark Milan Olympics opener
Boos, cheers and fireworks mark Milan Olympics opener
Indian High Jumper Wins Bronze at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Indian High Jumper Wins Bronze at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
India Are Favourites But Any Team Could Win World Cup
India Are Favourites But Any Team Could Win World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

Kuno national park celebrates five cubs born to Namibian cheetah 'Aasha'0:14

Kuno national park celebrates five cubs born to Namibian...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO