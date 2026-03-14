Late Substitutes Spark India U-17 Women's Football Team's Victory Over Myanmar

The India U-17 women's football team staged a remarkable comeback against Myanmar, winning 3-2 in an international friendly thanks to late goals from substitutes, showcasing their potential ahead of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.

Photograph: AIFF

Key Points India U-17 women's football team defeated Myanmar 3-2 in a thrilling international friendly, showcasing their resilience and attacking prowess.

Substitutes Anushka Kumari and Joya scored late goals, securing a dramatic comeback victory for India against Myanmar.

Alva Devi Senjam scored India's first goal, demonstrating the team's attacking depth and ability to respond to pressure.

The match served as crucial preparation for both India and Myanmar ahead of the upcoming AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.

India's victory highlights their tactical flexibility and ability to capitalise on opportunities, even in challenging away conditions.

Pamela Conti's substitutes played a decisive role as the Indian U-17 women's football team staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat Myanmar 3-2 in the second of two international friendlies at the Thuwunna Stadium here on Saturday.

The hosts led at the end of the first half through Hnin Wint War Kyaw (12th) and Min Htone May Zitar (45th), who netted on either side of Alva Devi Senjam's (33th) equaliser.

Deep in the second half, India's substitutes Anushka Kumari (88th) and Joya (90+1th) completed the comeback win.

The match was part of India's preparations for the upcoming AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China, from May 1 to May 17.

Myanmar, who have also qualified for the continental tournament, are using the fixtures as part of their preparations. India had earlier won the first friendly 2-0 on Thursday.

First Half Action

Myanmar started brightly and put India under early pressure, creating a couple of chances within the opening 10 minutes. Their first opportunity came when forward Shin Thant Phyu Sin Pyone pressed Indian goalkeeper Munni into making an errant pass that fell straight to Saung Thazin Oo.

However, with the goal gaping, she failed to keep her effort on target. Moments later, Myanmar threatened again from a set-piece.

Pin Myint Yan's free-kick struck the wall before the loose ball fell kindly for Phyu Sin Pyone, but Munni recovered in time to deny her in a one-on-one situation.

Myanmar's early dominance eventually paid off in the 12th minute. Khaing Zin Myint delivered a free-kick from the left flank into the penalty area, and Munni rushed out to punch the ball clear.

Her weak clearance, however, landed at the feet of Hnin Wint War Kyaw, who calmly struck a left-footed shot into the net to give the hosts the lead.

The setback momentarily unsettled India, but the Young Tigresses gradually found their rhythm. Much of their attacking play came down the left flank, where Alva Devi Senjam and Redima Devi Chingkhamayum combined effectively to stretch the Myanmar defence with crosses and deliveries.

Their persistence paid off in the 33rd minute. Redima spotted Alva making a run and floated a precise ball over the defence.

Alva controlled it brilliantly inside the box before firing a powerful left-footed shot past the goalkeeper at the near post to level the scores. It was the 15-year-old's first youth international goal for India.

Myanmar, however, regained the advantage just before the interval. In the 45th minute, Oo delivered a corner from the left, and Min Htone May Zitar rose sharply to head home from a tight angle, restoring the hosts' lead as they went into half-time ahead 2-1.

Second Half Comeback

The second half turned into a tightly-contested affair, with both sides adopting a cautious approach. Clear-cut chances became rare as the midfield battle intensified and defences held firm.

Just as Myanmar looked set for victory, India produced a stunning equaliser in the 88th minute. Substitute Anushka Kumari, who had replaced captain Julan Nongmaithem earlier in the half, collected a pass from fellow substitute Bonifilia Shullai in midfield and surged forward.

The 15-year-old attempted an audacious strike from over 25 yards, sending the ball sailing over the keeper and into the net.

The late goal injected fresh belief into the Indian side, and they completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

In the 91st minute, Elizabed Lakra launched a long ball from deep. Myanmar defender Pin Myint Yan misjudged her header, allowing striker Joya, who came on as a substitute for Anwita Raghuraman in the 75th minute, to latch onto the loose ball.

Showing excellent composure, Joya slotted a left-footed finish past the goalkeeper to not only seal a thrilling victory for India but also score her first youth international goal for the country in only her second appearance.