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Vaishnavi Adkar's Fight Not Enough as India Trails Indonesia in Billie Jean King Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 09, 2026 18:43 IST

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India faces an uphill battle in the Billie Jean King Cup after Vaishnavi Adkar's narrow defeat put Indonesia in the lead, highlighting the challenges ahead for the Indian team in this crucial Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

Photograph: Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photograph: Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Vaishnavi Adkar lost a close three-set match to Priska Madelyn Nugroho in the opening singles of the Billie Jean King Cup tie.
  • India trails Indonesia 0-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.
  • Sahaja Yamalapalli faces a challenging match against world No. 41 Janice Tjen.
  • The doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale will compete in the third match.
  • The top two teams in the group will advance to the play-off, while the bottom two will be relegated.

Vaishnavi Adkar's gallant fight ended with a heartbreaking loss to Priska Madelyn Nugroho in the opening singles as India fell 0-1 behind Indonesia in their third match of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old from Pune, ranked 391 in the world, played her heart out but couldn't get past Priska, ranked 419, going down 7-6 (3) 6-7 (3) 3-6 in three hours and six minutes at the DLTA stadium here.

 

Sahaja Yamalapalli now faces an uphill task as she takes on world No. 41 Janice Tjen, while doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale will face the combination of Aldila Sutjiadi and Janice in the third match of the tie.

India had registered a 3-0 win over New Zealand after suffering a 1-2 loss against Thailand on Wednesday.

Only the top two teams will progress to the play off, while the bottom two sides will be relegated to Group II for 2027.

India are placed alongside Indonesia, Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Thailand.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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