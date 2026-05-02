India Face Uphill Task After France Lead In Thomas Cup

France has taken a commanding 2-0 lead against India in the Thomas Cup semifinal, leaving the Indian team facing an uphill battle to stay in contention for the title.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points France leads India 2-0 in the Thomas Cup semifinal after victories in the first two singles matches.

Kidambi Srikanth lost in straight games to Alex Lanier, putting India under pressure.

Ayush Shetty was defeated by Christo Popov in the opening singles match.

HS Prannoy faces Toma Junior Popov in a crucial match to keep India's hopes alive.

India needs to win the remaining matches to have a chance at reaching the Thomas Cup final.

India were left staring at defeat as France surged to a 2-0 lead after Kidambi Srikanth lost in straight games to world No. 10 Alex Lanier in the second singles of the Thomas Cup semifinals here on Saturday.

After Ayush Shetty suffered a heavy loss to world No. 4 Christo Popov in the opening singles, all eyes were on Srikanth to restore parity, but the former world No. 1 went down fighting 16-21, 18-21.

Srikanth's Struggle Against Lanier

Srikanth began on an even footing, matching his younger opponent at 3-3 in the opening game and mixing his strokes well with tight net play and steep smashes. However, Lanier stepped up the pace to open a lead at the interval.

With rallies kept short, Srikanth struggled with unforced errors and fell behind 9-14. Though he mounted a brief comeback to close the gap to 15-18, a net error halted his charge as Lanier converted his game points.

The second game followed a similar pattern. Srikanth recovered from an early deficit to draw level at 7-7 with a series of attacking winners, but Lanier's strategy of injecting pace and pressing the forecourt forced more errors from the Indian, who slipped to 10-15.

Srikanth attempted another late push, narrowing the margin to 15-16, but errors crept in during the closing exchanges. Lanier earned two match points after winning a flat rally and sealed the contest when Srikanth found the net.

Ayush Shetty's Defeat To Popov

Earlier, Ayush, drafted into the opening singles with Lakshya Sen nursing a swollen right elbow, went down 11-21, 9-21 in 39 minutes.

The onus will now be on HS Prannoy to keep India alive when he faces world No. 17 Toma Junior Popov, who had beaten him at the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2025.

If Prannoy manages to win, the doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun will face Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi, while world No. 4 duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are slated to meet the Popov brothers in the final match.

India were assured of a medal after reaching the semifinals. The country had won the title in 2022, besides claiming bronze medals in 1952, 1955 and 1979.

Ayush vs Christo: Match Details

Earlier, Ayush, who has been on a rampaging run in this tournament, suffered his second loss to Popov, having also gone down in their only previous meeting at the Hylo Open in 2024.

Popov dictated the proceedings from the outset, using deep, probing returns to move Ayush around the court and seize early control of the net. The Indian showed initial patience but a string of unforced errors allowed the Frenchman to surge to an 8-3 lead.

Ayush produced a few flashes, including sharp cross-court and body smashes, but could not sustain the pressure as Popov extended his advantage to 11-6 at the interval and then 15-6, controlling the pace with precision.

Though a few errors from Popov briefly kept Ayush in the contest, the Indian failed to capitalise, and the Frenchman closed out the opening game comfortably after squandering a few game points.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Popov tightening his grip early to open up a 4-1 lead and dominating the front court exchanges. Ayush looked tentative and struggled to read his opponent, while Popov repeatedly targeted his backhand corner to pile on the pressure.

The Frenchman raced to an 11-2 lead at the break and never relented, dictating rallies at will. Ayush's occasional winners came too late as Popov surged to 19-8 before earning a cluster of match points to seal the contest with ease.