HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India Beats Uruguay To Secure Top Spot In FIH Women's Nations Cup Pool A

India Beats Uruguay To Secure Top Spot In FIH Women's Nations Cup Pool A

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 12:03 IST

x

Discover how the Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Uruguay, topping Pool A and advancing to the semifinals of the FIH Women's Nations Cup in New Zealand.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • India defeated Uruguay 3-2 to finish atop Pool A in the FIH Women's Nations Cup.
  • Deepika scored two crucial goals, including the match-winner, for India.
  • Deepika Soreng also contributed with a field goal, putting India ahead 2-1.
  • This victory marks India's third consecutive win, securing their spot in the semifinals.
  • Neha celebrated her 200th appearance for the Indian team during the match.

India bounced back after conceding an early goal to beat Uruguay 3-2 and finish at the top of Pool A in the FIH Women's Nations Cup New Zealand, here on Thursday. Deepika netted twice while Deepika Soreng found the back of the net once as India recorded a third consecutive victory in the tournament, having earlier defeated USA and Japan. USA finished second and joined India in the semifinals.

India Secures Semifinal Berth

India are set to take on the winner of the contest between Chile or Korea on June 20 in the semifinal. In the 13th minute of the contest, India were put on the backfoot after Chiara Appennino converted a penalty corner to put Uruguay ahead in the contest. But India did not have to wait long for an equaliser as drag-flicker Deepika successfully converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute to make it 1-1. Soreng then turned the momentum completely towards India, putting them ahead 2-1, when she produced a fine field goal in the 43rd minute of the contest heading into the final quarter. Uruguay found an equaliser through their skipper Manuela Vilar, who struck in the 55th minute but their joy was short lived as Deepika scored her second goal of the contest in the next minute to seal India's victory. The contest also marked a memorable moment for Neha who completed her 200th appearance for India.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

FIH Nations Cup Hockey: India women's stunning fightback to down United States
FIH Nations Cup Hockey: India women's stunning fightback to down United States
Indian Women's Hockey Team Eyes Undefeated Pool Run Against Uruguay
Indian Women's Hockey Team Eyes Undefeated Pool Run Against Uruguay
India Women's Hockey Team Secures Decisive Victory Over Uruguay in World Cup Qualifiers
India Women's Hockey Team Secures Decisive Victory Over Uruguay in World Cup Qualifiers
India tops Pool B at FIH women's Nations Cup
India tops Pool B at FIH women's Nations Cup
Women's Hockey World League: India enter final of Round 2
Women's Hockey World League: India enter final of Round 2

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kajol Strikes Stunning Poses, Wins Hearts Instantly1:08

WATCH: Kajol Strikes Stunning Poses, Wins Hearts Instantly

Lord Shiva-Themed International Cricket Stadium Nears Grand Opening4:35

Lord Shiva-Themed International Cricket Stadium Nears...

Organic Litchi Craze! Reasi Farmers Reap Rich Rewards1:20

Organic Litchi Craze! Reasi Farmers Reap Rich Rewards

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO