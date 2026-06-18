India Beats Uruguay To Secure Top Spot In FIH Women's Nations Cup Pool A

Discover how the Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Uruguay, topping Pool A and advancing to the semifinals of the FIH Women's Nations Cup in New Zealand.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points India defeated Uruguay 3-2 to finish atop Pool A in the FIH Women's Nations Cup.

Deepika scored two crucial goals, including the match-winner, for India.

Deepika Soreng also contributed with a field goal, putting India ahead 2-1.

This victory marks India's third consecutive win, securing their spot in the semifinals.

Neha celebrated her 200th appearance for the Indian team during the match.

India bounced back after conceding an early goal to beat Uruguay 3-2 and finish at the top of Pool A in the FIH Women's Nations Cup New Zealand, here on Thursday. Deepika netted twice while Deepika Soreng found the back of the net once as India recorded a third consecutive victory in the tournament, having earlier defeated USA and Japan. USA finished second and joined India in the semifinals.

India Secures Semifinal Berth

India are set to take on the winner of the contest between Chile or Korea on June 20 in the semifinal. In the 13th minute of the contest, India were put on the backfoot after Chiara Appennino converted a penalty corner to put Uruguay ahead in the contest. But India did not have to wait long for an equaliser as drag-flicker Deepika successfully converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute to make it 1-1. Soreng then turned the momentum completely towards India, putting them ahead 2-1, when she produced a fine field goal in the 43rd minute of the contest heading into the final quarter. Uruguay found an equaliser through their skipper Manuela Vilar, who struck in the 55th minute but their joy was short lived as Deepika scored her second goal of the contest in the next minute to seal India's victory. The contest also marked a memorable moment for Neha who completed her 200th appearance for India.