India Clinches Top Spot At ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup

India's shooting team dominated the ISSF Junior World Cup in Cairo, securing the top spot with an impressive haul of 16 medals, showcasing their talent in rifle and trap events.

Key Points India secured first place at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup with a total of 16 medals.

Hemant Burman won a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Zuhair Khan and Addya Katyal claimed a bronze medal in the trap mixed team event.

Indian junior athletes are now preparing for the ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany.

Hemant Burman won silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions and the pair of Zuhair Khan and Addya Katyal won bronze in the trap mixed team event as India completed the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup on top of the table with a total of 16 medals, including five gold, six silver, and five bronze.

Burman Secures Silver in 50m Rifle Event

In the first finals of the day, Burman won silver after shooting 351.7 across the three positions in the 50m 3Positions event.

The 18-year-old had qualified for the final in seventh place with a score of 578-24x and was joined by Vedant Nitin Waghmare and Rohit Kanyan in the finals, who shot 581 and 580 respectively. Rohit finished in sixth place in the final with a score of 311.9, and Vedant finished in seventh with a score of 300.5.

Oleg Noskov of Kazakhstan, with a new world junior record score of 355.6, won the gold medal and Nikita Solokov of Uzbekistan won bronze with a score of 341.2.

The other Indians in qualification, Manvendra Singh Shekhawat (578-23x), Kushagra Singh Rajawat (576-24x), and Hithesh Srinivasan (574-26x) finished outside the top eight.

Khan and Katyal Win Bronze in Trap Mixed Team Event

In the final event of the event, the pair of Zuhair and Addya secured the bronze medal with a final score of 19 after qualifying for the medal rounds with a qualification score of 137.

The pair, who were in the silver medal hunt after the first two series, faltered in the third series with Addya missing four of her five shots and Zuhair missing one, which pushed them down to the bronze medal places.

Bence Doeboerhegyi and Anna Nyitrai of Hungary won the gold medal with a new world junior record score of 32, while neutral athletes Ramir Nikolaev and Kseniia Tatarinova won silver with a score of 25.

Looking Ahead to the Junior World Championship

In the 50m Rifle Prone Women event, all Indians, Tejal Nathawat, Yugeshwari Bais, Anushka Thokur and Khwaish Sharma finished outside the medal places.

The Indian junior athletes will now shift their focus to the ISSF Junior World Championship, the blue ribbon event in the calendar, which will be held at Suhl, Germany in June.