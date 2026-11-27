India showcased its athletic prowess by dominating the inaugural BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet in Bhubaneswar, clinching the championship with a remarkable haul of 22 gold medals and a total of 47.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points India clinched the championship title at the inaugural BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet, securing an impressive 47 medals, including 22 gold.

The three-day event in Bhubaneswar saw over 200 athletes from six nations compete, with Sri Lanka finishing second with 38 medals and Bangladesh third.

Indian athletes demonstrated strong performances, notably winning both men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

Individual gold medals for India included Anshu in women's shot put, Shyam Milan Bind in men's 800m, and Shashank Patil in javelin.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded India's performance, highlighting the potential of young sportspersons.

India emerged champions with 47 medals, including 22 gold, at the inaugural BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet here on Friday.

More than 200 athletes from six nations participated in the three-day meet.

Medal Tally And Participating Nations

Sri Lanka won six of the 14 gold medals at stake on the final day on Friday, with a stellar show in track events.

India added eight gold medals to their overnight tally of 14. Sri Lanka finished second with a total of 38 medals while Bangladesh were third with 10 (2 silver and 8 bronze). Nepal won a solitary bronze while Bhutan and Myanmar were medal-less.

Key Performances In Track And Field

In one of the day's premier races, K Hisana Nirupama (24.08 sec) warded off a stiff challenge from India's Bhavana G (24.23) to win the 200m gold.

M Thimesh Chan Costa (21.23 sec) completed the sprint double for the Sri Lankans with a finger-wagging Usain Bolt-like finish ahead of India's Yuvaraj E (21.49).

The first four events of the day saw the Sri Lankans winning gold medals. Muthunayakage Chaturanga (49.90 sec) was never pushed in the men's race while Araliya Sathsar Geeganage (59.38 sec) won a tighter women's race where India won silver and bronze.

In the women's 800m race, Lakshani Waththe Gedara (2:10.17 sec) got the better of two Indians in a close finish to clinch the gold.

In the men's long jump, AP Krishandan (7.53m) and KMKC Karunarathna (7.43m) made it a Sri Lankan one-two while the bronze went to India.

India's Dominant Show And Event Conclusion

For India, Anshu (15.17m) won the gold in women's shot put. It was an Indian one-two with Riya Verma (14.59m) winning silver.

Shyam Milan Bind (1:50.66 sec) then added a gold for India in the men's 800m race. Sri Lanka took silver and bronze.

India won both men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. Both the 4x400m relays were close affairs with India staging come-from-behind wins against Sri Lanka.

Mrithika T, who anchored India in the 4x100m relay and Tanu Chaudhary, were the only two women athletes to finish with two gold medals.

In line with India's growing stature in javelin, Shashank Patil won the gold with a throw of 71.89m.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi drew the curtains on the BIMSTEC meet.

"India's impressive performance in the championship reflects the dedication and potential of our young sportspersons," said Majhi.