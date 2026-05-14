India Clinch 27 Medals At Under-15 Asian Boxing Championships In Tashkent

India's young boxing talents showcased their skills at the Asian Boxing U15 Championships, securing a remarkable 27 medals and demonstrating the nation's growing strength in the sport.

IMAGE: Bhumika celebrates her gold medal at the Under-15 Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Tashkent. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points India secured an impressive 27 medals at the Asian Boxing Under-15 Championships in Tashkent.

The Under-15 girls team dominated, winning seven gold medals.

Yash Kumar and Mohd Yasser contributed gold medals in the boys' category.

Several Indian boxers secured silver medals after closely-fought finals.

India's performance highlights its strength in youth boxing.

India finished with an impressive 27 medals, including 9 gold, six silver and 12 bronze at the Under-15 Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Tashkent on Thursday.

India's Dominance In U-15 Girls Boxing

India topped the U-15 girls standing with 7 gold, two silver and five bronze medals, while the U-15 boys contributed two gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

Among the girls, Anzee (37kg), Soniya (40kg), Tanvi (43kg), Hanshika Attri (46kg), Sunaina (58kg), Bhumika (61kg) and Angel (70kg) clinched gold medals with dominant performances.

Silver Medals for Akshita and Tannvi

Akshita (33kg) and Tannvi (64kg) settled for silver after losing closely-fought finals against opponents from Uzbekistan.

Boys Add to India's Medal Tally

The U-15 boys added two gold medals to India's tally through Yash Kumar (33kg) and Mohd Yasser (58kg).

Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg), Samir Bohra (43kg), Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg) and Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) secured silver.