India to Face Jamaica in Unity Cup Semifinal

The Indian men's national football team is set to participate in the Unity Cup 2026 in London, marking their return to the UK for international matches after 24 years and offering crucial exposure against strong teams like Nigeria and Jamaica.

Key Points India's national football team will compete in the Unity Cup 2026 in London, facing Jamaica in the semifinal.

The Unity Cup features India, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe, offering valuable international exposure for the Indian team.

This marks India's return to the United Kingdom for international football matches after a 24-year absence.

The tournament provides a platform for India to compete against strong footballing nations and build for the future.

The Indian men's national football team will participate in the Unity Cup 2026, to be held in London from May 26 to 30.

The four-nation friendly tournament will feature India, Nigeria, Jamaica and Zimbabwe, and will be played at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC.

India will face Jamaica in the second semifinal on May 27, with kick-off scheduled at 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 28). The first semifinal between Nigeria and Zimbabwe will be played on May 26.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the final on May 30, while the remaining teams will contest for the third-place play-off. Tickets can be purchased on unitycup.com.

This will mark the Blue Tigers' return to the United Kingdom for international matches after 24 years.

Historically, when India last played in the UK in 2002, it was against Jamaica in two friendly matches, registering a 0-3 defeat in Watford and a goalless draw in Wolverhampton.

India have never faced Nigeria and Zimbabwe before.

AIFF's Perspective on the Unity Cup

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "We, at the All India Football Federation, are delighted that the Indian men's national team will be returning to the United Kingdom after 24 years, and it is particularly special for us to participate in an international football tournament in the UK for the very first time.

"This tournament presents a valuable opportunity for the Indian team to compete against strong and respected opponents such as Nigeria, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe.

"Facing teams with rich footballing histories, including those that have participated in FIFA World Cups and have consistently been among the leading sides in their respective continents, will provide our players with important exposure and experience as we continue to build for the future," Satyanarayan said.

"Opportunities to compete against such quality opposition are rare, and we are committed to making the most of this platform to test ourselves, learn, and continue our development at the international level. We thank the organisers for providing this opportunity and look forward to an exciting and competitive tournament."