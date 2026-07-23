India Pledges Lasting Legacy For 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has affirmed India's strong commitment to hosting the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, promising an exceptional event focused on lasting institutional legacy and robust sports governance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India is committed to hosting the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The aim is to deliver an exceptional Games and leave a lasting institutional legacy for Commonwealth sport.

India supports governance reforms, a strengthened anti-doping framework, and grassroots talent initiatives like Khelo India.

India advocates for a stronger, member-driven framework and a Commonwealth Sport Coordination Forum.

India will assume the Chair of CABOS for the 2026-2030 cycle, reinforcing its leadership role.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said India is committed to leaving a "lasting institutional legacy" when it hosts the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 at Ahmedabad.

Addressing the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting here, Mandaviya urged for a stronger, member-driven framework for Commonwealth sports.

India's Commitment To Commonwealth Games 2030

"As the host of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games and the 13th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Amdavad, we are committed to delivering an exceptional Games, while leaving behind a lasting institutional legacy for Commonwealth sport," he said in a release issued by Sports Ministry.

Mandaviya also outlined the governance reforms, strengthened anti-doping framework, and flagship initiatives such as Khelo India to nurture grassroots talent.

He also said India strongly supports the plan to establish a Commonwealth Sport Coordination Forum as an annual platform to translate ministerial decisions into action.

"India would be pleased to host meetings, technical workshops and regional consultations in the lead-up to 2030," he said.

Strengthening Commonwealth Sports Framework

Mandaviya reaffirmed India's readiness to host the 2030 Games, stating that Ahmedabad is fully prepared to deliver a historic, sustainable, and memorable edition of the Games.

He also endorsed the proposed leadership model under which the incoming host nation of the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting would serve as Chair, with the President of Commonwealth Sport serving as Co-Chair.

"India will be honoured to assume the Chair of CABOS for the 2026-2030 cycle," he said.

Mandaviya urged Commonwealth nations to strengthen partnerships.

"Let us build institutions that endure, strengthen collaboration that delivers results, and harness the transformative power of sport for future generations. India reaffirms its commitment to safe, inclusive, and equitable sport systems that respect human rights and create opportunities for all," he said.