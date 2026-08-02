Junior Indian Hockey Team Gears Up For Asia Cup With Malaysia Series

Discover how the Indian junior men's hockey team is intensifying its preparations for the Junior Asia Cup by hosting the Malaysia U-21 side in a crucial eight-match exposure series in Bengaluru.

Key Points India's U-21 men's hockey team will host Malaysia for an eight-match exposure series in Bengaluru.

The series, running from August 7 to 13, is vital for both teams' preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup.

The Indian junior side will play five matches against Malaysia, while the Malaysian team will also face the SAI team three times.

Coach Frederic Soyez highlights the series as a continuation of progress from the Belgium tour, aiming to refine strategies and combinations.

The matches offer valuable international experience, helping the coaching staff assess player performance before the continental tournament.

Strengthening Bilateral Sporting Ties

Crucial Preparation For Junior Asia Cup

India will host Malaysia U-21 men's hockey team for a eight-match exposure series at the SAI Netaji Subhas Southern Centre here from August 7 to 13. The Malaysia U-21 men's hockey team will take on the Indian junior men's side in five matches and the SAI team in three matches. The series forms an important part of both teams' preparations for upcoming international competitions.The exposure series is designed to provide both teams with high-quality competitive opportunities while strengtheningbilateral sporting ties. The Indian junior team will face Malaysia on August 7, August 8, August 10, August 12, and August 13. In addition, the Malaysian team will take on the SAI Team on August 3, August 5, and August 15.Speaking ahead of the series, Indian junior men's hockey team coach Frederic Soyez said, "These matches will serve as important preparation for the Asia Cup. They are part of the continuity of the work we started during our tour in Belgium, where we already saw significant progress throughout the matches we played there. We hope this series against Malaysia will allow us to continue building on that progress by reinforcing the work we put in during our time in Belgium, as well as the improvements made over this past week of training."The exposure tour follows the Indian junior team's productive training and competition phase in Belgium and forms a key part of their preparations for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup. The series is expected to provide the players with valuable international match experience and help the coaching staff assess combinations and strategies ahead of the continental tournament.