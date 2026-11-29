India is poised to host world number eight Canada in a crucial Davis Cup Qualifiers home tie next year, setting the stage for significant administrative changes within Indian tennis, including a potential new captain.

Photograph: All India Tennis Association

Key Points India will host world number eight Canada in the Davis Cup Qualifiers from February 5-7 next year.

The upcoming tie marks India's first since the recent All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections.

Rohit Rajpal's tenure as captain is set to end on December 31, opening the door for a new captain.

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna are considered leading contenders for the captain's role.

India previously lost to Canada 2-3 in their only prior Davis Cup encounter in September 2017.

India were on Sunday drawn against world number eight Canada in the first round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers in a home tie, which will be played between February 5-7 next year.

The draw was held at Bologna, Italy.

India had lost to South Korea in the second round of the Qualifiers in September, while Canada went down to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the Finals early this week.

Upcoming Davis Cup Challenge

The tie will be India's first since the recent All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections, the outcome of which remains in a sealed cover with the High Court.

India and Canada have met only once in the Davis Cup, with the former suffering a 2-3 defeat when they travelled to Edmonton in September 2017.

Leadership Changes In Indian Tennis

The upcoming tie could also mark the beginning of a new chapter in Indian tennis administration, with Rohit Rajpal's tenure as captain set to end on December 31.

It remains to be seen whether India will have a new captain at the helm for the Canada tie and whether Ashutosh Singh will continue as the team's coach. Ashutosh was elected as one of the four SOMs in AITA General Body.

Rajpal had contested for AITA Presidency in the recent elections.

He has served as AITA treasurer also in the past.

Rajpal had indicated in an interview with PTI that he might not seek an extension of his tenure as captain, leaving the leadership question open ahead of the next Davis Cup assignment.

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will be leading contenders to take up the role of captain.