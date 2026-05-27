Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar To Host Asian Athletics Events

India is set to host the Asian Relays 2027 in Chandigarh and the Asian Indoor Championships 2028 in Bhubaneswar, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in international athletics.

IMAGE: The Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar has been chosen to host the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chandigarh will host the Asian Relays in 2027, marking the third edition of the event.

Bhubaneswar will host the Asian Indoor Championships in 2028 at the Kalinga Stadium complex.

India's successful bids align with its broader strategy to host major international athletics events.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will also host the 2028 World Indoor Championships.

The Indian cities of Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar were on Wednesday awarded hosting rights of next year's Asian Relays and the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships respectively by the continent's athletics governing body during its executive council meeting in Hong Kong.

The Asian Athletics Association's (AAA) council meeting was held ahead of the Asian U20 Championships from May 28 to 31.

India's Growing Role In Asian Athletics

"India has got the Asian Relays in 2027 to be held in Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar will host the Asian Indoor Championships in 2028. It's a very proud moment for the country," World Athletics Vice-President Adille Sumariwalla, who attended the AAA council meeting in Hong Kong, told PTI.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had last year submitted the bids to host both the events.

Venues And Event Details

The Asian Relays in Chandigarh will be the third edition of the event.

The inaugural edition was held in Bangkok in 2024 while the second chapter will be held in Shaoxing, China from June 20â 21 this year.

The state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar will be the venue for the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships, likely in February.

Looking Ahead: Future Athletics Events In India

The same venue will also host the 2028 World Indoor Championships from March 3-5. The inaugural national indoor championships was held in March at the same facility.

India getting the hosting rights of two Asian events is in line with the country's efforts to stage continental and global events in the coming years.

India has also formally expressed its interest to host the 2028 World U20 Championships as well as either of the 2029 or 2031 editions of the senior World Athletics Championships.