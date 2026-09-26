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Goa Gears Up To Host Asian Pencak Silat Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 16:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India is set to host the prestigious 4th Junior & 11th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Goa, bringing together top martial arts athletes from across the continent.

Key Points

  • India is set to host the 4th Junior & 11th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship.
  • The prestigious martial arts event will take place at the Manohar Parrikar Stadium in Goa from April 19 to 23 next year.
  • Leading junior and senior Pencak Silat athletes from across Asia are expected to participate.
  • The championship has received official endorsement from the International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT).
  • The event will adhere to PERSILAT's competition rules, including anti-doping and safeguarding procedures.

The Indian Pencak Silat Federation (IPSF) will host the 4th Junior & 11th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship at the Manohar Parrikar Stadium in Goa from April 19 to 23 next year.

The championship will bring together leading junior and senior Pencak Silat athletes from across Asia. The event has also received an endorsement from the International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT).

 

According to the PERSILAT endorsement, the championship is to be conducted in accordance with the applicable PERSILAT Competition Rules and Regulations, along with required anti-doping and safeguarding procedures.

The Indian Pencak Silat Federation will coordinate the organisation of the championship in cooperation with the relevant international and Asian Pencak Silat authorities and participating national federations.

Pencak Silat is a martial arts form that combines combat and artistic movements.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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