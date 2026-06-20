Goa Welcomes Asia's Top Bridge Players For Championship

Goa is hosting the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships, where defending champions India will compete against 15 other nations in a prestigious mind sport event.

Key Points The 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships are being held in Goa, India, featuring 300 players from 16 countries.

Defending champions India, with Asian Games medallists, will compete against strong teams like Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The championship includes men's, women's, mixed, and senior team categories, with finals scheduled for June 27.

World Bridge Federation president Franck Riehm highlighted India's potential and growing role in global bridge.

The event is considered the "Asian Games of bridge," showcasing the highest level of competition in the region.

The 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships will feature nearly 300 players and officials representing 46 teams from 16 countries and territories, with defending champions India set to compete against the region's best in the event starting here on Sunday.

The championships, to be held at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, will witness participation from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and hosts India.

India's Strong Contention And Competition

India will enter the tournament with a strong contingent after enjoying success in the previous edition, where its seniors team won the gold medal while Puja Batra and Asha Sharma claimed the women's pairs title.

The Indian squad, comprising Asian Games medallists and national champions, will face stiff competition from Hong Kong, the defending men's team champions, and Indonesia, the defending women's and mixed team champions.

Qualification rounds across men's, women's, mixed and senior team championships will be held from June 22-25. The semi-finals of the team events will be played on June 26, while the championship will conclude on June 27 with team finals and pairs finals.

Event Inauguration And Global Significance

The opening ceremony will be graced by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of World Bridge Federation (WBF) president Franck Riehm, industrialist H M Bangur and senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, Asia Pacific Bridge Federation and Bridge Federation of India (BFI).

BFI president Prasad Keni described the championship as the "Asian Games of bridge", saying the event featuring men's, women's, mixed and senior categories under WBF guidelines represented the highest level of competition.

"This is a proud moment for India as we welcome the finest minds in bridge from across the continent," Keni said.

WBF president Franck Riehm said India has huge potential in the sport and hosting such a major event highlighted the country's growing role in world bridge.

"Bridge is not just a game, it's a mind sport. Playing bridge helps people stay mentally sharp," Riehm said.

At the previous Asia Cup, Hong Kong won the men's team championship, while Indonesia dominated the women's and mixed team categories. India's seniors team comprising Hemant Jalan, Kamal Mukherjee, Subrata Saha, Sukamal Das, Badal Das and Pronab Bardhan clinched the gold medal.