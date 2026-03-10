India Secures Hosting Rights for Asia Cup Archery After 22 Years

After a 22-year wait, India is set to host the prestigious Asia Cup archery tournament in Delhi, signalling a resurgence in the nation's role in international archery and highlighting opportunities for Indian archers.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India will host the Asia Cup archery tournament in Delhi in 2027, the first major international archery event in the country in 22 years.

Ahmedabad is set to host the Asian Para Archery Championships in September, showcasing India's commitment to para-sports.

Kolkata has been awarded the South Asian Archery Championships 2026, bringing international archery back to the city after several years.

Indian archers will begin their international season at the Asia Cup Archery in Bangkok, followed by other international competitions.

India is set to host a top international archery competition for the first time in 22 years with Delhi being awarded the second leg of the Asia Cup in 2027, following approvals from World Archery Asia during a meeting here on Tuesday.

The country last staged a major international archery tournament when the Asian Archery Championships were held in Delhi in 2005.

The decision was finalised after World Archery Asia president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, who is on a three-day visit to Kolkata, met Archery Association of India secretary general Virendra Sachdeva to discuss the hosting of upcoming international tournaments.

"We are positive about Delhi hosting it and there should not be any problem. If the Archery Association of India wants, they will host it. We are also considering Delhi as the venue for the Commonwealth Archery Championships next year," Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol told PTI.

Upcoming Archery Championships in India

In another boost, Ahmedabad will host the Asian Para Archery Championships in September this year.

Meanwhile, Kolkata will also get to stage an international competition after several years as it has been awarded the South Asian Archery Championships 2026.

The city last hosted an international archery event in 2009 when it staged the Asian Archery Grand Prix 2009.

Kolkata may also get to host the senior national archery championships next year, though it's yet to be finalised.

This year's National championships will be held in Shillong.

International Season for Indian Archers

This will be a demanding year for the archers with the Asian Games slated in September-October at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

Indian archers will begin their international season with the opening stage of the Asia Cup Archery in Bangkok from March 21-26.

The second leg of the competition is scheduled in Iraq in April, though its staging remains uncertain due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

China will host the third and final leg in November.

The opening stage of the Archery World Cup this year will be held in Puebla, Mexico, from April 7-12.

The second and third legs will be hosted in Shanghai from May 5 to 10 and Antalya, Turkey from June 9 to 14 respectively.