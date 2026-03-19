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Home  » Sports » Bhubaneswar Chosen to Host 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships

Bhubaneswar Chosen to Host 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships

By Philem Dipak Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 17:09 IST

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India is set to host the prestigious World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in 2028, showcasing the country's growing prominence in the global athletics arena.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India will host the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in 2028.
  • The decision was made at the World Athletics Council meeting in Torun, Poland.
  • The Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar boasts a state-of-the-art indoor facility.
  • A World Athletics team inspected the Bhubaneswar facility earlier this year.

India will host the prestigious World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar as the international body on Thursday awarded the hosting rights of the event to the country at its council meeting in Torun, Poland.

The decision was taken at the World Athletics Council meeting a day before the start of 2025 World Indoor Athletics Championships in the Polish city.

 

"India has been awarded the World Indoor Athletics Championships for year 2028," World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI from Poland.

AFI had revealed its bid for the World Indoor Championships, earlier this year.

A two-member team from World Athletics had visited the state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar in January.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Philem Dipak Singh in Bhubaneswar
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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