India To Host Germany, Argentina, Britain, Spain In FIH Pro League

Discover the full schedule for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams as they prepare to host Germany, Argentina, Great Britain, and Spain in the 2026-27 FIH Pro League home leg this February.

Key Points India's men's team will start their 2026-27 FIH Pro League home campaign against Germany on February 13.

The women's team will commence their home fixtures against Great Britain on February 23.

The men's team will play Germany, Argentina, Britain, and Spain during their home leg from February 13 to 28.

The women's team will compete against Britain and Spain in their home matches from February 23 to 28.

The FIH Pro League is a premier international hockey competition featuring top national teams.

India will begin their home campaign in the 2026-27 FIH Pro League with the men's team meeting Germany on February 13 and the women's side facing Great Britain on February 23.

The Indian men's team will play Germany, Argentina, Britain and Spain during the home leg, scheduled from February 13 to 28, while the women's team will compete against Britain and Spain from February 23 to 28.

Detailed Home Schedule For Indian Teams

The men will face Germany on February 13 and 16, Argentina on February 15 and 18, Britain on February 20 and 24, and Spain on February 25 and 27.

The women's team will take on Britain on February 23, 26 and 27, while their matches against Spain are scheduled for February 24 and 28.

The FIH Pro League is a premier international hockey competition featuring leading national teams.