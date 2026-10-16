India To Host Germany, Argentina, Britain, Spain In FIH Pro League

Get ready for thrilling hockey action as India's men's and women's teams unveil their 2026-27 FIH Pro League home schedule, featuring clashes against top international rivals in February.

Key Points India's home campaign for the 2026-27 FIH Pro League is scheduled for February.

The Indian men's team will start their home leg against Germany on February 13.

The Indian women's team will commence their home matches against Great Britain on February 23.

The men's team will play Germany, Argentina, Britain, and Spain from February 13 to 28.

The women's team will compete against Britain and Spain from February 23 to 28.

India will begin their home campaign in the 2026-27 FIH Pro League with the men's team meeting Germany on February 13 and the women's side facing Great Britain on February 23.

India's Home Leg Fixtures

The Indian men's team will play Germany, Argentina, Britain and Spain during the home leg, scheduled from February 13 to 28, while the women's team will compete against Britain and Spain from February 23 to 28.

The men will face Germany on February 13 and 16, Argentina on February 15 and 18, Britain on February 20 and 24, and Spain on February 25 and 27.

The women's team will take on Britain on February 23, 26 and 27, while their matches against Spain are scheduled for February 24 and 28.

The FIH Pro League is a premier international hockey competition featuring leading national teams.