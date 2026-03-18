India's Hockey World Cup Schedule Announced

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams are gearing up for the FIH World Cup, with the schedule now released, revealing key match-ups against Wales, England, Pakistan, China and South Africa.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points The Indian men's hockey team will begin their FIH World Cup campaign against Wales on August 15 in Amstelveen.

India's men's team will face England on August 17 and Pakistan on August 19 in crucial World Cup matches.

The Indian women's hockey team will play their first World Cup match against China on August 16 in Amstelveen.

The women's team will subsequently compete against South Africa on August 18 and England on August 20 in the FIH World Cup.

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Wales in their opening match at the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands on August 15.

After Wales, India will face England on August 17, followed by the high-profile clash against Pakistan on August 19.

Both the FIH Men's and Women's World Cup will be held simultaneously at the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30 this year.

In the women's competition, India will be playing China in their opening match at Amstelveen on August 16.

The Indian women will then take on South Africa on August 18, and England on August 20.