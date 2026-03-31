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India U20 Football Team Prepares for SAFF Championship Semi-Final Clash with Bhutan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 31, 2026 18:42 IST

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India U20 football team prepares to battle Bhutan in the SAFF U20 Championship semi-final, striving for a coveted place in the final match.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points

  • India U20 football team faces Bhutan in the SAFF U20 Championship semi-final, aiming for a spot in the final.
  • Coach Mahesh Gawli emphasises the need for improved finishing and defensive concentration against a determined Bhutan side.
  • Key players Vishal Yadav and Omang Dodum will lead India's attack, while Dhendup Gyeltshen poses a threat for Bhutan.
  • The semi-final match will proceed directly to penalties if the score is level after regulation time, adding extra pressure.
  • India U20 progressed to the semi-finals as group toppers after a win against Pakistan and a draw against Bangladesh.

Defending champions India will look to rise to the occasion when they take on Bhutan in the semi-finals of the SAFF U20 Championship at the National Stadium here on Wednesday.

The other semi-final is between Nepal and Bangladesh.

 

The India U20 men's team heads into the semi-finals after making full use of the three-day break following their group-stage matches. The Blue Colts used the time to recover physically and reset mentally after their outings against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The squad also enjoyed a day out at the beach, allowing the players to unwind and strengthen team bonding ahead of the match. The positive atmosphere carried into training, where the players showed sharpness, enthusiasm and renewed focus as preparations intensified.

India progressed to the semi-finals as group toppers after composed performances against Pakistan (3-0) and Bangladesh (1-1) in Group B. The team showed resilience in key moments and handled pressure well, particularly in phases where the matches demanded patience and discipline.

Coach's Perspective

India head coach Mahesh Gawli praised his players for their effort and mindset so far.

"The boys have been playing well as they handled pressure well. We didn't get time to prepare before the tournament, but the boys are giving their 100 per cent. I am really happy and proud of the way we have performed so far," said Gawli.

While the group-stage results were encouraging, the Indian camp is aware that the semi-final will require another step forward. The team created opportunities in both matches but will aim to be more clinical in front of goal. Maintaining concentration during defensive phases will also be important in a knockout contest.

"Nothing is easy. We created chances to score, and we need to convert more. We also need to be more focused when defending," Gawli added.

Bhutan's Journey to the Semi-Finals

Bhutan enter the semi-finals after showing determination in Group A. They began with a defeat against Nepal but recovered with a goalless draw against hosts Maldives.

Their qualification was sealed in dramatic fashion when they scored in injury time to beat Sri Lanka 1-0. The late winner underlined Bhutan's persistence and ability to stay in the contest until the final whistle.

India will therefore approach the match with caution. Bhutan's disciplined performances and ability to capitalise on decisive moments make them a dangerous opponent. Staying focused for the full 90 minutes will be crucial for the Blue Colts.

Key Players to Watch

There will also be a key battle in front of goal. India's Vishal Yadav and Omang Dodum have each scored twice in the tournament and have led the attacking effort.

Bhutan's Dhendup Gyeltshen has also netted two goals and will be a major threat. The performance of these forwards could influence the outcome of the match.

With no extra time scheduled, the semi-final will go directly to penalties if the scores are level after regulation time. That adds further intensity to the encounter, where composure and decision-making will play a vital role.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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