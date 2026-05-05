India U17 Football Team Ready For Australia Challenge

India's U17 football team is gearing up to face a formidable Australia in their opening match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup, with coach Bibiano Fernandes highlighting the need for strategic organisation and unwavering focus.

Key Points India U17 football team faces Australia in their opening match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Coach Bibiano Fernandes stresses the importance of organisation and focus against a strong Australian side.

The top two teams from Group D will qualify for the quarter-finals and the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Midfielder Dallalmoun Gangte has been named captain of the India U17 team.

India's preparation included matches against various international teams, putting them in good standing for the tournament.

India will start as clear underdogs when they face powerhouse Australia in their opening match of the men's AFC U17 Asian Cup football tournament here on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan is the other team in Group D after North Korea pulled out of the tournament. India face Uzbekistan on May 10.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals, which also ensures qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Coach Fernandes' Experience and Expectations

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes is no stranger to age group continental competitions, having previously guided the team to the AFC U16 Championship 2018 and the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023.

In between, India had qualified for the AFC U16 Championship 2020 as well, though the edition was called off due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With experience, you understand the demands of this level better. Every tournament is different, but the expectations remain high. You learn to stay calm, focus on preparation, and guide the players through different situations," Fernandes said.

"The experience helps in managing moments, but the approach to the game remains the same."

Australia's Strength and India's Strategy

Australia are a strong side, having reached the semi-finals three times earlier.

"Australia are physically good, organised, and play with high intensity. They are disciplined in their structure and dangerous in transitions. Our focus is on how we perform as a team," said Fernandes.

"The approach is to stay organised, be compact, and make good decisions on the ball. In the first game, it is important to be focused from the start and not lose concentration. We want to play with clarity and take our chances when they come."

Preparation and Team Spirit

The Indian team had prepared well for the Asian Cup, having played against the likes of Tajikistan, Turkiye, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, UAE, and Qatar, before travelling to Jeddah.

Fernandes feels that the preparation has put the players in good standing for the tournament proper.

"The boys are in a good space. They are motivated and understand the responsibility. There is always some excitement before the first game, but the focus is on staying calm and executing what we have worked on."

Captain Gangte's Determination

Midfielder Dallalmoun Gangte, who has been named captain, said, "I just want to give everything I have for this team and get the best result. Australia are a very good team, but the most important thing for us is how we prepare and go into the game."