The inaugural BIMSTEC Under-23 Athletics Championships are set to ignite regional sporting cooperation in Bhubaneswar, bringing together over 200 promising athletes from six nations for a three-day track and field spectacle.

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Key Points The first BIMSTEC Under-23 Athletics Championships will commence on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Over 200 athletes from six countries, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, will participate.

The three-day event features 32 medal events, with India fielding a 70-member contingent.

Prominent Indian medallists like Bharatpreet Singh, Priya, 2026 Asian junior silver medallist Sadhana Ravi, and 2023 Asian Youth 1500m silver medallist Rahul Sarnaliya will compete.

The championships are a symbol of regional sporting cooperation, organised by the Athletics Federation of India with government support.

More than 200 athletes from six countries will compete in the first BIMSTEC Under-23 Athletics Championships, beginning at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

BIMSTEC Athletics Championship Details

The three-day track and field competition will see athletes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and hosts India competing in 32 medal events.

India will field a 70-member contingent, selected from the recently concluded Under-23 Indian Open in Ludhiana and the Junior Nationals in Chennai.

The 32 medal events, evenly distributed between men and women, will feature 210 athletes.

Sri Lanka (59 athletes), Bangladesh (36) and Nepal (31) will have sizeable contingents, including medallists from Asian age-group championships.

Several Indian medallists from the 2026 Asian Under-23 Championships will also compete in the event.

Prominent among them are Khelo India athlete and discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh and Priya. All eyes will be on 2026 Asian junior silver medallist triple jumper Sadhana Ravi and 2023 Asian Youth 1500m silver medallist Rahul Sarnaliya.

The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) meet, a symbol of regional sporting cooperation, is being conducted by the Athletics Federation of India under the auspices of the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with their counterparts in Odisha.

"Sport brings people together and is a great medium for people-to-people connect. With this competition, our athletes will get international exposure, so it's a win-win situation for us," said Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha government.