Indian Simulator Racing Team To Compete In Global Cup Of Nations Championship

India's top simulator racers, Karl Verghese and Siddharth Sathgare, are set to represent the nation at the prestigious Cup of Nations global championship in Mumbai, showcasing the country's growing talent in virtual motorsport.

Key Points The Indian simulator racing unit has secured a spot in the Cup of Nations, a global championship.

The two-day event is being held in Mumbai from November 7-9, organised by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited and Formula 1.

Karl Verghese, the national champion, and Siddharth Sathgare will represent India in the 18-team competition.

Verghese dominated the F1 Sim Racing national championship, remaining unbeaten across all six races.

The Indian simulator racing unit has earned a spot in the Cup of Nations that will see it compete with top international teams in the two-day global championship here.

The event, to be held from November 7-9, is organised by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited in partnership with Formula 1.

Representing India in the 18-team event will be Karl Verghese and Siddharth Sathgare, following the former's crowning as the national champion in the Open Category at the F1 Sim Racing.

Verghese finished with 150 points, while fellow Mumbaikar Siddharth Sathgare secured second place with 96 points and Chennai's Amith Kutti finished third with 91 points.

The podium finishers maintained their distance from the rest of the pack throughout the six-race competition. Karl remained unbeaten across all six races to establish his dominance in the category.