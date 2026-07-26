India Aims For Gold At Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

Discover how top-seeded India, featuring seasoned stars like G. Sathiyan, is poised to dominate the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi, despite the absence of Manika Batra from the women's squad.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points India is the top seed and strong favourite for the men's team title at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

The Indian men's team features experienced players including G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, and Payas Jain.

Star player Manika Batra is not part of the Indian women's squad, which will be led by Sreeja Akula and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

The tournament, held in New Delhi, includes 23 men's and 18 women's teams, offering a record prize money of USD 110,000.

Key competitors include Australia and England in the men's section, and top-seeded Singapore in the women's category.

Filled with some seasoned stars, top-seeded India will begin as strong favourites to land the men's team title in the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships which begins here on Monday. In the men's section, India's medal hopes will rest on an experienced core led by G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Payas Jain. But despite India's favourable seeding and home advantage, they are unlikely to have it easy in the tournament that ends on August 2. Australia and England remain formidable opponents in the men's competition. In the women's category, Singapore leads the seedings, followed by India and Australia.

Indian Women's Team And Key Challenges

India's campaign in the women's section will be led by Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Syndrela Das and Swastika Ghosh. However, star player Manika Batra is not a part of the squad, which was picked alongside the one for the upcoming Asian Games. Batra is in the reserves' list for the continental showpiece along with Swastika, who is in the main squad for Commonwealth event. India's biggest challenge comes from top-seeded Singapore, while Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand and South Africa also possess enough quality to challenge the top two.

Tournament Format And Prize Money

In all, the event will see participation from 23 men's teams and 18 women's teams. This edition of the event is also carrying a record prize money of USD 110,000. The team competition will be played under the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation's three-stage format, guaranteeing every team at least six matches before the championship rounds. Teams progressing from the group phase will move into the knockout stage, while the remaining sides will compete in classification matches to determine their final standings.