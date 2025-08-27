HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India thump Bhutan again, close in on SAFF U17 crown

India thump Bhutan again, close in on SAFF U17 crown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
August 27, 2025 22:05 IST

With this emphatic result, India made it four wins from as many matches, scoring 22 goals without conceding any, and tightening their grip at the summit of the table with 12 points from four matches.

IMAGE: Indian girls celebrate their win over Bhutan at the SAFF Under-17 tournament in Thimpu, Bhutan, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Indian girls celebrate their win over Bhutan at the SAFF Under-17 tournament in Thimpu, Bhutan, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

A ruthless India demolished Bhutan 5-0 in their fourth match of the SAFF U17 Women's Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, on Wednesday.

This was the second meeting between the two sides in the space of four days, the first ending in a commanding 8-0 victory for India.

Indian forward Anushka Kumari (4' 16') picked up where she left off, netting twice more on Wednesday and assisting the fifth, taking her personal tally to seven goals in the tournament so far.

 

The other goals were scored by Shveta Rani (24'), Julan Nongmaithem (77') and Nira Chanu Longjam (90+5').

With this emphatic result, India made it four wins from as many matches, scoring 22 goals without conceding any, and tightening their grip at the summit of the table with 12 points from four matches, ahead of the second placed Bangladesh with nine points followed by Nepal on three. Bhutan are yet to score a point.

India wasted no time in stamping their dominance. Bhutan entered the match desperate to plug defensive holes after conceding 13 goals in three matches but India's relentless pressure meant their backline remained porous.

The breakthrough came as early as in the fourth minute. A perfectly-threaded pass from the centre circle split Bhutan's defence, finding Kumari at the edge of the box. Using her pace, she beat her marker and calmly slotted past Bhutan's goalkeeper Kelzang Wangmo, who hesitated in narrowing the angle.

India nearly doubled their advantage soon after through Pearl Fernandes, but her shot was bravely blocked by a Bhutan defender. The Tigresses continued their onslaught, particularly targeting opportunities from set-pieces, though early attempts drifted wide.

But in the 16th minute, Kumari made amends with a thunderous free-kick. After Julan Nongmaithem was fouled at the edge of the area, the referee awarded a dead-ball opportunity.

Kumari stepped up and fired a rocket past Wangmo, leaving her rooted. It was her brace for the evening and another showcase of her dead-eye precision.

India's third goal in the 24th minute came as a result of a goalkeeping error. A poor clearance from Wangmo ricocheted off Fernandes and fell kindly into the path of Shveta Rani, who reacted quickest and slotted into an open net, taking full advantage of a chaotic Bhutan backline.

The Tigresses could have added a fourth before the interval. Nongmaithem's low drive was palmed away by Wangmo, and the rebound fell to Kumari, whose curling shot clipped the crossbar, narrowly denying her a second successive hat-trick.

India retained control after the break, dictating tempo and possession and forcing Bhutan deeper into their own half. The fourth goal finally came in the 77th minute when Abhista Basnett played a clever pass from the edge of the box to find captain Julan Nongmaithem, who rifled a first-time strike past the goalkeeper with conviction.

With Bhutan gasping for relief, India struck again in stoppage time. A wayward goal kick fell straight to Kumari, who slipped in Mira Chanu Longjam. The midfielder turned her marker inside out before slotting home to seal a memorable win, sending the Indian dugout into raptures.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
