Discover how the India Women's Hockey team secured a commanding 6-2 victory over Malaysia, propelled by Deepika's double strike and effective penalty corner conversions, to advance to the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: India will take on China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy final. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India defeated Malaysia 6-2 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy semi-final on Friday.

Deepika scored two goals for India, contributing significantly to the team's victory.

Five of India's six goals came from penalty corners, showcasing their set-piece prowess.

China beat Japan 1-0 in the other semifinal, setting up the final match.

Deepika scored twice as India outclassed Malaysia 6-2 to enter the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Bhopal on Friday.

India's Dominant Performance

The Asian Games champions produced another dominant display, scoring five of their six goals from penalty corners.

China beat Japan 1-0 earlier in the other semifinal.

Mumtaz Khan gave India the lead in the 10th minute, converting a penalty corner. Navneet Kaur doubled the advantage with a field goal in the 18th minute.

Deepika made it 3-0 from a penalty corner in the 25th minute. Malaysia pulled one back two minutes later when Nur Azhar converted a penalty corner.

Deepika restored India's three-goal cushion with another penalty corner conversion in the 30th minute, sending the hosts into half-time with a 4-1 lead.

Sunelita Toppo added the fifth goal from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

Nuramirah Zulkifli scored a field goal for Malaysia in the 52nd minute, but Ishika sealed the win for India with a penalty corner conversion in the 57th minute.